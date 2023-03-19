Once again, the health of Russian President Vladimir Putin is in the center of interest.

Izvor: Twitter/@Gerashchenko_en

Putin’s health has been in the public eye since the war began last year. On several occasions, social media users and analysts have tried to interpret the footage as showing Putin clearly limping.

A visibly limping Putin arrived in occupied Crimea Russian sources report Putin’s visit to Sevastopol to «celebrate» the anniversary of the annexation of Crimea Which, by the way, will be one of the items on Putin’s list of accusations at The Hague Court.pic.twitter.com/XPJDGqvT9e — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en)March 18, 2023

“Putin arrived in Sevastopol visibly limping to celebrate the anniversary of the annexation of Crimea, which, by the way, will be one of the items on Putin’s list of charges at the Hague Tribunal”Gerashchenko wrote on Saturday. Yet Putin’s alleged health problems have not hindered or affected the course of the war in Ukraine, where the battle between his forces and Ukrainian troops has spread across major cities, including Kiev, Odessa and Kherson. Fighting has recently intensified in Bakhmut in Ukraine’s Donetsk region, which has been the site of a month-long battle between Russian and paramilitary forces against Ukrainian troops.

