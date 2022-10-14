Listen to the audio version of the article

There was no time for Ukraine. In the one and a half hour bilateral meeting that Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan had on Thursday 13 October in Kazakhstan, trade, political issues and gas supplies were discussed. “The discussion on relaunching trade and economic relations ran out of time,” explained Jurij Ushakov, the Kremlin’s foreign policy advisor at the end of the meeting. Yet he himself, on the eve, had anticipated for Thursday 14 October a proposal by the Turkish president, who would be trying to organize negotiations between Moscow and the West by proposing himself as a mediator.

The (probable) reserve about the interviews

It is more likely that part of the conversation between the two presidents will be kept confidential for now. “Our goal is to stop the bloodshed as soon as possible,” said Erdogan on the eve of the conference between the leaders of several Asian countries in Astana, the Kazakh capital which returned to its old name last month after having called itself Nur- sultan, in honor of former president Nazarbaev. Next month there will be a renewal of the agreement between the United Nations, Turkey, Russia and Ukraine to continue the export of grain from Ukrainian ports. Other small steps forward are being made on the prisoner exchanges front.

The Black Sea Route

Putin somehow offered the idea of ​​energy to the Turkish president, who would like to expand the range of his diplomacy. During the meeting – and this is the part of the conversation made public – the Turkish president once again proposes to move the center of energy exchanges between Russia and Europe to the Black Sea, creating a large gas hub in Turkey.

Putin was speaking to Erdogan at the same instant that Ukrainian cities were suffering a wave of Russian missile attacks for the fourth consecutive day. And while the Ukrainian counter-offensive in the South would have prompted the governor installed by the occupiers in Kherson, Vladimir Saldo, to ask for help from Moscow to allow the inhabitants of the region to take refuge elsewhere, with the front approaching. The Russian government has accepted the request: one of the clearest signs of Moscow’s difficulties in the areas it hastened to annex on September 30th. It doesn’t seem credible to think that the Kremlin expects to discuss energy and gas hubs on the other side of the sea while a war is underway.

Gas pipeline hypothesis in Turkey

Turkey, Putin said in Astana while courting his interlocutor, “has become the most reliable route to supply gas to Europe”. As if by now he had resigned himself to the loss of the two Nord Streams on the Baltic, the Russian president said that the construction of a new gas pipeline in Turkey would allow prices to stabilize: “We intend to make Turkey the largest gas hub in the world. », Putin said, addressing the offer to European markets,« if they are interested. Prices are skyrocketing today. We could easily bring them back to normal, regardless of politics. “