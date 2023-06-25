‘Putin finished’, ‘Prigozhin sold’, ‘cowardly desertion’: the coup in the words of Russian analysts. Who agree: nothing will ever be the same again

If the beginning of the rebellion of Prigozhin he created confusion among the Russians, his astounding about-face throwing them into utter dismay, giving rise to more questions than answers. THE pro-Putin bloggers and federal media reporters (subservient to the propaganda of the central state) found themselves in the most difficult situation yesterday, not having received instructions on how to react. At first they took a wait-and-see attitude (“a Mosca they will solve everything without us”) and did not take sides, recognizing that Prigozhin was right and there were problems in the army, but the thing principal it was to prevent bloodshed and the start of a civil war. After that Lukashenko “settled” the conflict, journalists and pro-government political scientists tried in the controlled official media to sell such an ending in the following theses: thank goodness, we were on the verge of a catastrophebut we succeeded with little blood, let’s say thanks to Putin e Lukashenko who had the wisdom to stop all this. Even the Russian far-right ideologue and big supporter of the invasion of Ukraine, Alexander Dugin he praised “the ruler Lukashenko and the ruler Putin” and their strong friendship, while the political scientist pro-Kremlin Sergei Markov stated that “Putin and Prigozhin behaved like Europeans” because instead of entering into conflict they spent themselves in a reasonable compromise, that’s why they don’t look like heroes.

But there are many who formulate more realistic analyzes that do not idealize the actors involved political scientists e analysts Russians (almost all residents far from the Russia) than on their channels Telegram they reason on the weakening of the tsar and of the apparatus that should have stopped the head of the Wagner. “Almost everyone managed to keep the sanity and the common sensebut hardly anyone managed to save face,” said the political scientist Mikhail Vinogradov, away from propaganda and chairman of the St. Petersburg Politics Foundation. The rebellion of Prigozhin highlighted the weakness and the disorganization of the Russian defense: i mercenaries they managed to cross the Russian border, march 700 kilometers and take control of two federal centers. “Everyone saw that the system was holed and could offer no resistance to Prigozhin“, use Abbas Gallyamovformer political strategist of Kremlinnow in Israel. The political scientist Vladimir Pastukhov from University College London believes it was a day of shame for the authorities and for himself Putin: “The impotence of the police and of the National Guard; first the deaf silence of Putin during the night and then the dubious talk of rebellion; […] cities that surrender without fight; planes with the elite flying off; the confusion of propagandists left without manuals. These 24 hours have been deadly for the reputation of Putin and of the regime, and will remain forever imprinted in the unconscious public”.

Indeed, the events have dealt a serious blow to the authority of Vladimir Putin. He didn’t help either that i governors not institutions state how schools, kindergartens and libraries published messages (all the same) in support of the president on their social networks. Putinwho has always refused to negotiate with i terroristsmakes a deal with those he just defined traitors and personally guarantees them safety. “Putin finished yesterday,” many commentators conclude. There political scientist and professor of international relations at the New School of New York, Nina Khrushchevanephew of Nikita Khrushchev who lives in the USA, points out that after all that has happened, he has not even addressed the Russians: “He does not consider it necessary to talk to people, and this is his main weakness”. Khrushcheva defines yesterday’s events as the beginning of the end of this power.

With regard to Yevgeny Prigozhin, most commentators agree that he sold out. “In the end, a political project was not born. The head of Wagner seems to have simply been paid,” he says Abbas Galyamov. Pastukhov he agrees with him: “It seems he was made an offer he couldn’t refuse.” However, regardless of guarantees that Prigozhin has received, once his formation is disarmed, the same fate could befall him too. “I will never believe that Putin will forget and forgive Prigozhin’s betrayal, no matter where and how long he stays,” the former head of Ekho Moskvythe opposition journalist and personal friend of Kremlin spokesman Peskov Alexei Venediktov. Pro-government commentators believe Wagner has no future in Russia after the crash. “These agreements remove Prigozhin from the list of main participants in the upcoming parliamentary elections,” writes the pro-Putin blogger Yuriy Podolyaka. “Even if in one year he could become a very dangerous opponent.” Gallyamovhowever, believes that the Prigozhin issue is not yet closed and “the former cook remains a key player in Russian politics”.

For opponents of Kremlin it was a day “full of meaning and joyful foreboding” of the civil war. Everyone applauded that the power system of Putin was going down the drain, while individual leaders of the Russian opposition (Mikhail KhodorkovskyGarry Kasparov and some supporters of Navalny) have even invited to help Prigozhin in every possible way. When it turned out that there was no one to help, they proposed hiding the weapons until better times. “We will need it soon,” she wrote Khodorkovsky. “This escapade has greatly weakened the regime. Such situations will still occur. We have to be more prepared. This is just the beginning…”. TO Khodorkovsky echoes the former minister of Defense of the Donetsk People’s Republic and the number one turbopatriot in Russia Igor the Greek (Strelkov): “I think nothing is finished yet.” Even the “angry patriots”, convinced that a civil war was inevitable, were almost ready to join the struggle for power, but by evening they were already overwhelmed with disappointment and anger. They are dissatisfied that there is supposedly no longer a central authority in the country: “In ages past, there was never a clowning so infamous,” writes Strelkov. “Bastards were called bastards, and bandits and traitors were not amnestied, but hanged.”

In terms of illegality e inverted logic, it’s hard to disagree, no matter what political camp you belong to. In the morning Putin asks to punish i rebels who capture cities and shoot down Russian army helicopters, and in the evening he shakes their hand and interrupts the criminal case. “This is the most blatant porn film you have ever seen called ‘collective rape of statehood’. There Russia has seen a lot, but we admit that this is the first time that such a level of shame has occurred,” says the opposition blogger StalinGulag. During the Prigozhin offensive, 15 pilots of the Russian army were killed. “Here is the real test for the patriotism“, he writes StalinGulag. “How many of the Z-fuckers (referring to the patriots, ed) tomorrow will remember the death of these officers and ask for a trial? The answer is: zero”. Indeed, propagandists and Z-bloggers rejoice that there were no more than 15 victims and ask for no one’s head.

Alexander Dugin remember the “cowardly” desertion of elite and, as usual, calls for “patriotically ideologizing the ruling class, […] otherwise everything will repeat itself”. He warns that what happened has yet to be understood: “Le consequences of what happened they will be colossal. It is a fundamental step. The most serious test. The state and society have already changed in the process of this horror. Irreversible”. Vladimir Pastukhov foresees the same: “There will be consequences, and serious ones. This is yet another delayed coup, with a complete one reformatting of the system. We should expect both behavioral dispositions and an increased level of repression. There will be there vendetta for this fear, why not. Putin looks like a fool and nothing can be done about it.” The tragedy has turned into a comedy, says the political scientist: “Now everyone knows that the king is naked and ridiculous. Prigozhinbeing a buffoon himself, managed to make the whole regime look like Putin a joke”.

So far, Prigozhin’s rebellion is more like not a comedy, but a circusthe same circus as Rostovat whose gates yesterday a tank was so symbolically stuck Wagner. By the way, the post about Telegram in which Prigozhin announces that the rebellion is over, got almost 8 million views and more than one hundred thousand thumbs down, but the “clown” emoji remains in first place in terms of the number of reactions: there are almost 400 thousand. Seriously, as he says Pastukhov, “the time will come when someone will want to reply. No longer as a joke, but seriously.”

