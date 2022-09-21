«Now some workers of Kovrov (a city 250 km from Moscow), in their thirties, will be called to die somewhere near Kherson. It is a huge tragedy ». Putin’s main opponent, Alexey Navalny, from prison comments – quoted by Mediazone – thus the partial mobilization ordered by Putin and announced in his speech to the Nation this morning. But what is the mobilization that the Russian president is talking about? The partial mobilization in Russia provides for the recall of 300,000 reservists. These will be men who have already served in the army, with combat experience and military specializations. Conscripts are excluded. Then there are people who have already done military service and have special skills in different outfits (in the fields of telecommunications and medicine, for example). Since when will they be enrolled? From 21 September, so from today.

Defense Minister Serghei Shoigu, quoted by TASS, explains that the purpose of the mobilization is “to control the liberated territories” in Ukraine. “We have a huge mobilization resource that includes those who have served in the military, those with combat experience and military specialties,” he points out. “We have nearly 25 million of these people. Therefore – continued Shoigu – it can be understood that this is a partial mobilization, 1% or a little more, 1.1% of the total mobilization resource ». And again: “I cannot help but emphasize that today we are fighting not only with Ukraine and the Ukrainian army, but with the whole West,” says Shoigu who, finally, specified that “Russia is finding a way to counter the weapons supplied to Ukraine by Western countries ”.

Putin had so far resisted the mobilization, probably counting on a short campaign; but evidently in the wake of the successes of the Ukrainian counter-offensive, it has succumbed to the “war party”, the hawks. Now the mobilization is putting a strain on the passive support of the Russians for the conflict. And immediately after the announcement, the ruble has lost the ‘1% dropping to 61.2 against the dollar and the stock market lost 8%. And in the following minutes the tickets for today’s flights from Moscow, to Yerevan and Istanbul (among the few destinations with direct flights) were sold out , with soaring prices for one-way tickets. Putin and Shoigu both stressed that the mobilization is only partial and will not affect ordinary citizens, conscripts or students. But the risk of a general mobilization and the consequent closure of the borders are evidently a fear palpable among the Russians now that Putin has taken the first step. It should be noted that, in the face of polls, which give the consent of the Russians to the military operation at over 70% and that for Putin that exceeds 80%, only the 3% of the population action says it is willing to fight for Russia. On Telegram in Russian there are already lists of organizations that offer advice for the protection of the rights of military personnel. While Team Navalny, the group that gathers the closest collaborators of the anti-Putin blogger, promises “legal assistance” to those who want to refuse to go to the front and has launched an appeal for “any form of protest”: from street demonstrations to refusal to enlist, to the point of setting fire to the mobilization offices

