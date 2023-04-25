Putin has no double Info

Dmitry Peskov stressed that Vladimir Putin does not have a double and that he is not hiding in bunkers.

Source: Profimedia/SPUTNIK

After Ukrainian officials repeated the claims that Russian President Vladimir Putin has several doppelgangersannounced Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that such stories are not true. Among other things, Peskov said that people now live in a world where information spreads very quickly and that everyone can comment on what they want.

However, when it comes to Putin’s doubles, the Kremlin spokesman emphasized that such information is false. “You see what kind of president we have. He’s actually mega-active. Those who work next to him have a hard time keeping up with his pace. One can only envy his energy. We can only wish to God that we have health like him. You’ve probably heard that Putin has many doppelgangers who appear in public instead of him, while he is hiding in the bunker. This is another lie,” said Peskov.

Speaking to Russian media, Peskov continued to praise Putin. “He has a fantastic working capacity. Therefore, if you can’t keep up with him, then you can’t work with him. The head of state has a phenomenal ability to come up with new information, even in areas where he has no expertise. The president that he’s making up for it very quickly,” Peskov said.

(WORLD)