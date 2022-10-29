Original title: Putin has no intention of using nuclear weapons in Ukraine Biden asked: Why does he keep talking about this topic

On October 27, 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin attended a seminar of international foreign policy experts in Moscow, where Putin stated that Russia has no intention of using nuclear weapons in Ukraine.

A day earlier, Putin oversaw a Russian military nuclear exercise that tested a massive retaliatory nuclear strike. In response, US President Biden asked rhetorically that if Putin had no intention of using it, why did he keep talking about nuclear weapons?

Russian President Vladimir Putin told a gathering of international foreign policy experts earlier on Thursday (October 27) that the use of tactical nuclear weapons on the Ukrainian battlefield is not in Russia’s interests. “We don’t think it’s necessary. It doesn’t make any sense, whether it’s political or military,” Putin said, a day after Putin personally oversaw a Russian military nuclear exercise that tested a massive retaliatory nuclear strike.

Hours after Putin claimed he had no intention of using nuclear weapons, US President Biden asked rhetorically in an interview: “If he (Putin) has no intention, why does he keep talking about this (nuclear weapons)? Why is he talking about the use of tactical nuclear weapons? Capability? The way he handles this is very dangerous. He can end this and leave Ukraine.”

Previously, Putin has repeatedly threatened that Russia may turn to nuclear weapons in a war on Ukraine, and stressed the possibility of Russia using nuclear capabilities in response to any potential threat from the West. In a speech last month announcing the mobilization of hundreds of thousands of reserve troops to fight in Ukraine, Putin said Moscow was prepared to use nuclear weapons to defend any of its territory. Putin also accused the United States and its allies of “nuclear blackmail” by turning to “destroy” his country, Russia.

More recently, Russian officials have accused Ukraine of preparing to use a “dirty bomb.” Ukrainian officials deny this. U.S. officials said Russia has a history of accusing other countries of doing what Moscow was prepared to do, also known as a “false flag” operation.

Technically known as radioactive diffusion devices, “dirty bombs” are relatively primitive explosive-style weapons that are easy to manufacture, low cost and much less dangerous, and have long been seen as potential weapons for terrorists, mainly Create panic, confusion and anxiety by throwing radioactive fallout and smoke into the atmosphere. There is no record of an attack using a dirty bomb, but two failed attempts to detonate such a device occurred in the southern Russian province of Chechnya more than two decades ago.

Biden has repeatedly warned Russia against using any type of nuclear weapons in a war on Ukraine, saying the consequences for Russia would be disastrous. While Russian officials are pushing “dirty bomb” allegations against Ukraine, they are also pushing their allegations that the United States and Ukraine are jointly developing biological weapons.

Moscow has been making the allegations with little international support for months, and now Russia has drafted a Security Council resolution calling for the creation of a 15-member committee to investigate Moscow’s allegations.

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda. Thomas Greenfield on Wednesday (October 26) slammed Russia for spreading disinformation and wasting the United Nations’ time. “I will keep my remarks short, colleagues, because frankly this meeting is a waste of everyone’s time,” Ambassador Thomas Greenfield told the Council.

She added: “Russia has called us here again with the sole purpose of spreading disinformation. We all know that these claims are fabricated without a shred of evidence. I would even dare to say that the Russian delegation knew these allegations were fabricated, but they Still doing my best to carry out President Putin’s marching orders.” Russia’s ambassador to the United Nations, Vasily. Nebenzia claimed at a press conference on Wednesday (26th) that Moscow “has accumulated a large amount of data on the biological laboratory program”.

The U.S. said the Ukrainian lab was operating under the Biological Threat Reduction Program, which aims to improve the ability to detect and report outbreaks from dangerous pathogens before they pose a significant threat. Ambassador Thomas Greenfield told the Security Council: “The United States has no biological weapons program. There is no U.S.-backed Ukrainian biological weapons laboratory. Ukraine does own and operates public health laboratory infrastructure, and many seek to protect themselves from infectious diseases. So does the country.”

Russia’s biological weapons allegations are also feared in the West as part of a “false flag” operation that Moscow will launch in Ukraine to counter Ukraine’s recent success in counterattacks to retake Russian-held territory.

British ambassador to the United Nations Barbara. “Russia is clogging the agenda with conspiracy theories. The Russian Federation has repeatedly spread disinformation, including wild claims about dirty bombs, chemical weapons and research on offensive organisms. How much more of this crap do we have to put up with?” Woodward told the Security Council.Return to Sohu, see more

