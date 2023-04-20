Home » “Putin has sent one of his doubles to visit the occupied territories in Ukraine”: the hypothesis of Kiev
“Putin has sent one of his doubles to visit the occupied territories in Ukraine”: the hypothesis of Kiev

by admin
The visit of Vladimir Putin in the occupied territories in Ukraine it would only be one staging. To declare it is Oleksiy DanilovAdviser for National Security and Defense of Ukraine, who also adds that the President in its place he would have sent a double in recent days, when he was visiting Kherson and Luhansk.

Again according to the words of the Councilor, the truth Putin he would now only meet closely people who have spent a period of quarantine, therefore of isolation. “First of all there was none Putin. To communicate with the truth Putin you have to spend at least 10-14 days in quarantine. It wasn’t there Putinbut his double has more than one,” he said Danilov, as reported by the Russian newspaper Ukrainska Pravda. Putin is now a “frightened” man, and foreign guests who join him are invited to sit at a safe distance from him.

A video of Kremlin Yesterday he had in fact shown Putin visiting the Russian military headquarters in the occupied areas, in the Ukrainian regions of Kherson and Luhansk. But doubts had already been raised about the veracity of the date, given that the President seemed to be referring to the orthodox Easterwhich fell on April 16.

