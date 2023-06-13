Home » Putin ignores and turns his back on his Defense Minister Shoigu- Corriere TV
World

Putin ignores and turns his back on his Defense Minister Shoigu- Corriere TV

by admin
Putin ignores and turns his back on his Defense Minister Shoigu- Corriere TV

The video taken during a visit to soldiers hospitalized in a military hospital

Russian President Vladimir Putin visited wounded Russian soldiers in a Russian hospital who were repatriated from the war in Ukraine. Putin, together with Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, visited the Vishnevsky military hospital in Krasnogorsk. According to Russian state media, he spoke to participants in the invasion of Ukraine and presented them with honors on Russia Day, a holiday that falls every June 12. On this occasion, however, It has been noted that there is tension between the Russian president and his defense ministry Sergei Shoigu.

June 13, 2023 – Updated June 13, 2023, 2:33 pm

© breaking latest news

See also  Lazio, Chust for the defense: who is the defender for the post Luiz Felipe

You may also like

Sant’Antonio da Padova, the procession in Palermo for...

High on Life annuncia il DLC a tema...

Željko Obradović press conference, first match of the...

More than 100 dead in a shipwreck on...

Trump was formally indicted in Miami

Trump in court in Miami: he pleads not...

Diving vessel catches fire in the Red Sea:...

Ukraine, Stoltenberg convenes the big names in defense...

The biggest fraud in American history?The amount may...

the two-year-old boy who fell into the water...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy