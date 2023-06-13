Putin ignores and turns his back on his Defense Minister Shoigu- Corriere TV

The video taken during a visit to soldiers hospitalized in a military hospital

Russian President Vladimir Putin visited wounded Russian soldiers in a Russian hospital who were repatriated from the war in Ukraine. Putin, together with Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, visited the Vishnevsky military hospital in Krasnogorsk. According to Russian state media, he spoke to participants in the invasion of Ukraine and presented them with honors on Russia Day, a holiday that falls every June 12. On this occasion, however, It has been noted that there is tension between the Russian president and his defense ministry Sergei Shoigu.