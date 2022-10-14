Home World Putin in Astana talks about the Ukrainian invasion: “I have no regrets. For now no need for more large-scale attacks”
Putin in Astana talks about the Ukrainian invasion: “I have no regrets. For now no need for more large-scale attacks”

Putin in Astana talks about the Ukrainian invasion: “I have no regrets. For now no need for more large-scale attacks”

Repentant? “No”. The extreme synthesis of the president’s thinking Vladimir Putin on the unfortunate mission to Ukraine, after 8 months of war and thousands of deaths, is a dry answer to a question from journalists at the end of the summit in Astana, Kazakhstan. In the speech to the assembly and in the final press conference, Putin renews the threats but also the willingness to negotiate, a willingness that in reality Moscow has always supported but in which Ukraine and its Western allies have never believed: “Russia would use a truce to reorganize a major attack in the spring, “the Russian opposition website wrote today Jellyfish, raising the same fears as Kiev.

