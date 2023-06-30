Putin in Dagestan, crowds for the president between selfies and handshakes. But doubt reigns on the net: “Is he a double?”

The Russian president Vladimir Putin visit the region of Caucasus northern Dagestan on his first public visit after the short-lived rebellion of the Wagner group. During the meeting dedicated to tourism in the Muslim-majority Russian region, Putin visits a mosque and participates in meetings with officials before posing for photos in front of an enthusiastic crowd.

On the net there are dozens of more or less authoritative interventions, which raise doubts about the real identity of the man who made the trip to Dagestan. According to most it would be a double, sent instead of the original to earn points with the people.

