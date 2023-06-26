«Putin in decline is at the crossroads. Now the world has a chance to stop the war»- Corriere TV

The analysis of the editor of Corriere della Sera after the revolt of Yevgeny Prigozhin in Russia

The point on the events of 24 June in the live video with the correspondents and the signatures of the «Corriere della Sera» conducted by Maria Serena Natale. Director Luciano Fontana’s analysis: «After Evgenij Prigozhin’s revolt in Russia, a drastically weakened Putin can be a destabilizing factor for the entire world system. At the moment, even countries close to Russia such as China have an interest in looking for a way to stop the conflict in Ukraine”.

June 26, 2023 – Updated June 26, 2023 , 6:26 pm

