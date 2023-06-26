Home » «Putin in decline is at the crossroads. Now the world has a chance to stop the war»- Corriere TV
World

«Putin in decline is at the crossroads. Now the world has a chance to stop the war»- Corriere TV

by admin
«Putin in decline is at the crossroads. Now the world has a chance to stop the war»- Corriere TV

The analysis of the editor of Corriere della Sera after the revolt of Yevgeny Prigozhin in Russia

The point on the events of 24 June in the live video with the correspondents and the signatures of the «Corriere della Sera» conducted by Maria Serena Natale. Director Luciano Fontana’s analysis: «After Evgenij Prigozhin’s revolt in Russia, a drastically weakened Putin can be a destabilizing factor for the entire world system. At the moment, even countries close to Russia such as China have an interest in looking for a way to stop the conflict in Ukraine”.

June 26, 2023 – Updated June 26, 2023 , 6:26 pm

© breaking latest news

See also  health tv is now THE digital moving image platform for medicine and health

You may also like

Everything you need to know before buying a...

Tourism, the flop of the SeeSicily plan pits...

DLC #1 is called Annihilation Instinct and arrives...

Secretary for Justice of the Hong Kong Special...

Luiza Fiorito designs wedding decor full of Brazilian...

Udinese News – Becao speaks: “If I say...

Firm Confidence and Work Together to Create a...

Draško Stanivuković on the session of the Assembly...

Personal development: The step towards self-discovery and personal...

Lucioni is a new Palermo player, the club...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy