Putin in St. Petersburg: “Ukraine has no chance”. And he asks for a minute of silence for Berlusconi

He says it right away: “In some points this speech will be addressed exclusively to the Russian public”. He even apologizes. The Russian president Vladimir Putin this time use the plenary session stage of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum to speak to its citizens. She reassures them. Not only by rattling off positive estimates on the economy despite the barrage of Western sanctions in response to the Russian offensive against Kiev, but above all by trying to curb the thirst for blatant responses to the bombings, drone attacks against the capital and raids in the region of