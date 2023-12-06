PUTIN IN THE EMIRATES AND SAUDI ARABIA: Economic or political visits? In whom does the president of Russia see friends? | Info

Since the war between Ukraine and Russia, the movements of President Vladimir Putin have been completely restricted.

In a huge number of countries that have imposed sanctions on Russia, not only is he not welcome, but if he were to appear, he would be arrested because the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for war crimes and the forced deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia.

In some other countries, this is not the case. In the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, Putin is a valued and welcome guest. Thus, the Russian president arrived on an official visit to Abu Dhabi, and then he will head to Riyadh.

In Usijanja, we analyze the significance of this visit and explore its far-reaching impact.

We ask:

In which countries does Putin seek and have friends?

What is the outlook for BRICS?

Are Putin’s visits economic or political in nature?

Guests of Usinija:

Zoran Milivojević, diplomat

Draško Aćimović, economist and diplomat

Slobodan Dimitrijević, Serbian-Russian brotherhood

Editor and presenter Silvija Slamnig

