Home » PUTIN IN THE EMIRATES AND SAUDI ARABIA: Economic or political visits? In whom does the president of Russia see friends? | Info
World

PUTIN IN THE EMIRATES AND SAUDI ARABIA: Economic or political visits? In whom does the president of Russia see friends? | Info

by admin
PUTIN IN THE EMIRATES AND SAUDI ARABIA: Economic or political visits? In whom does the president of Russia see friends? | Info

Since the war between Ukraine and Russia, the movements of President Vladimir Putin have been completely restricted.

Source: Promo

In a huge number of countries that have imposed sanctions on Russia, not only is he not welcome, but if he were to appear, he would be arrested because the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for war crimes and the forced deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia.
In some other countries, this is not the case. In the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, Putin is a valued and welcome guest. Thus, the Russian president arrived on an official visit to Abu Dhabi, and then he will head to Riyadh.
In Usijanja, we analyze the significance of this visit and explore its far-reaching impact.
We ask:
In which countries does Putin seek and have friends?
What is the outlook for BRICS?
Are Putin’s visits economic or political in nature?

Guests of Usinija:
Zoran Milivojević, diplomat
Draško Aćimović, economist and diplomat
Slobodan Dimitrijević, Serbian-Russian brotherhood

Editor and presenter Silvija Slamnig

See also  Jimena Amarillo, interview in Mondo Sonoro (2023)

You may also like

Operation Praetorian: MP requests preventive detention for Madureira...

Saudi Arabia enters a billion dollars in tennis...

“Naked, beaten and made to kneel for hours”:...

In Córdoba, River Plate drew 2-2 with Talleres...

Who is Galeno, striker called up by the...

Operation Praetorian: MP requests preventive detention for Madureira...

Altavilla massacre, the results of the accomplices’ records...

Duo Trusted Access Report 2024: Navigating Complexity

Joe Biden said he was “devastated” after confirming...

Fire in Mosbach: Rewe market and shopping center...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy