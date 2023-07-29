Putin invests in Africa to avoid isolation. The expert: “Many countries on the continent are open to a new multipolar order”

Chords of military-technical cooperation with about forty African countries, the promise to “open new diplomatic missions“, that of “carrying out part of the deliveries of free weapons” and to always supply between 25,000 and 50,000 tons of grain free of charge over the next four months to the countries most in difficulty on the African continent, i.e. Zimbabwe, Somalia, Burkina Faso ed Eritrea. Moreover, “Russia will allocate more than 90 million dollars for African countries, while the total amount of canceled debt has reached 23 billion dollars”. Four years after the first edition a Sochithe Russian president Vladimir Putin he upped the ante during the second summit Russia-Africaheld at St.Pietroburgoin an attempt to reconnect the threads of Moscow’s relations with a continent that in the Soviet era had been the object of regular attention, also exemplified by the support for anti-colonial struggles. “We have always supported the African peoples in their battle for liberation from the colonial yoke, we have assisted them in the creation of a state system, in strengthening their sovereignty and their defensive capacity”, reads a note circulated by the Russian diplomatic offices on the eve of the summit.

However, the St. Petersburg parterre was very different from that of Sochi: only 17 African heads of state, plus ten other prime ministers, against 43 heads of state in 2019. Is it possible, as Putin himself stated, that Western pressure to many who did not participate played a role, just as the same probably played a role invasion of Ukraine on the part of Moscow which has contributed to placing a number of states in a delicate situation, also considering relations with the European Unionwith which the commercial exchange – approx 295 billion dollars – is about 15 times higher than the one with the Russia, which stops at 18 billion. A figure, the latter, which according to Putin’s plans outlined in Sochi 4 years ago should have been much higher: during the first summit the Russian president had in fact set the goal of around 75 billion in trade by 2024, numbers which it will be difficult to reach.

“The St. Petersburg summit was in a certain sense a place of exchange. Putin believes he can prove he is not isolatedwhile African countries are accredited not only as partnerbut also as possible brokers between Moscow and the West, as also demonstrated by the initiative for i peace talks sponsored by the President of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosasome time ago,” explains a Ilfattoquotidiano.it John Savino, researcher of contemporary history, today at the Federico II University of Naples but until 2022 lecturer in various universities in Moscow. “However, it is true that just a week ago South Africa had obtained Russia’s non-participation in the summit Bricswhich would have greatly embarrassed the local authorities because of the international arrest warrant against the Russian leader,” he added.

If the Russian declarations of intent towards Africa should not be underestimated, because undoubtedly most African countries today find themselves, if nothing else, in a condition of non-alignment and in the position of being able to welcome even a Russian approach to alleviate the food crisis , it should also be remembered that, apart from trade, Moscow holds a modest share (about 1%) of the direct investments on the continent and that 70% of Russian trade with Africa involves only four countries (Morocco, Egypt, Algeria e South Africa).

However, Africa depends on Russia for about 30% of its total resources grain importsa share that Putin seems to want to increase regardless of the promised donations which can also be explained by the need to dispose of the surpluses deriving from the Russian overproduction. However, there is no doubt that Putin’s “anti-colonial” rhetoric, together with the insistence on building a multipolar worldplaces many African countries at least in the position of being receptive, perhaps also in the hope of being able to take advantage of the emergence of more superpowers, more poles, more partners who can act as alternatives to others. This always considering that Russia is in this sense behind not only compared to the European Union but also to the United States (whose trade with Africa amounts to about 80 billion) and to Chinesewhich has much more investment in infrastructure and businesses.

If Putin tried to reassure his African counterparts during the summit in terms of food, the military sector should not be forgotten. Russia controls about half of the arms market on the continent and that too through private company Wagner it is involved in at least five or six regional theaters, both in support of some governments and in support of rebel formations that threaten others. “The statements of Prigozhin on the coup in Niger (which saw the rise of the general Chianigreeted by Prigozhin himself, ndr) as an expression of the will to free oneself from the colonizers contradict previous statements by Lavrov (who had called for the release of President Bazoum, ndr), but they seem to get the support of the people who took to the streets a Niamey con Russian flags and they become part of the general question of Prigozhin’s future”, Savino explained again. The teacher then underlines how the presence of Wagner in Africa is also fundamental in the management of the post-mutiny of Prigozhin himself. In short, Russian influence on the continent also seems to pass through the man who a month ago seemed to want to threaten the Kremlin and on whose military company several African leaders count on for the management of their own security, including personal security, and for the training of troops.

