“Putin is facing the most serious threat in 23 years in power. The next 24 hours are decisive”

The situation is uncertain, sometimes conflicting news. But from what emerges so far, “Putin is facing the gravest threat in 23 years of power” and it is “amazing” to see “the patina of total control” which “crumbles from today to Tomorrow“. To write it is the Cnn in an analysis of the Russian situation, which stresses that the next 24 hours will be “decisive”. The country with “the fifth army in the world is about to face a weekend in which fratricide, turning arms against one’s soldiers, is the only thing that can save the elite from collapse”. The actions of the head of Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhinseem to have been planned for some time, the marcia towards Rostov can hardly be considered a spontaneous decision. Maybe, he surmises the Cnn, Prigozhin he dreamed of being able to push Putin to change the leadership of the army. But today’s speech by the leader of the Kremlin he buried this hypothesis.

“There is now an existential choice for the Russian elite, between the president’s tottering regime” and the “Frankenstein that is turning against its creators”. And it is also the moment of choice for the military, continues the Cnnwondering where are the special forces of theFsb: “Decimated by guerra or with little desire to face the armed and experienced comrades of the Wagner?”. And Kiev they let it be known that the internal crisis for Moscow represents an opportunityand also according to the broadcaster’s analysis the Ukraine will not fail to celebrate this crisis “which will probably alter the war in favor of Kiev“. But in the meantime it must be remembered that in Russia the revolts rarely to the desired result. Prigozhin may not win, but Putin he will emerge weakened and could act irrationally to prove his strength, notes CNN, recalling that the “position of the Russia come power nuclear responsible it depends on the stability of the vertices”. In any case, “it is impossible to imagine that Putin’s regime could return to the previous high standards of control. And there is bound to be further turmoil and change.”

The fact that this is the “most significant” challenge to the “Russian state” in recent times is also confirmed by the British ministry of Defence in the usual intelligence update published on Twitter. “In the next few hours, the loyalty of Russian security forcesand in particular of the Russian National Guard, will be the key to the evolution of the crisis”, it continues. “In the early hours of June 24, 2023 – explains la British Defense – the feud between the group Wagner Of Yevgeny Prigozhin and the ministry of Defence russo it resulted in a real military confrontation”. “In an operation defined by Prigozhin as a ‘freedom march’, the forces of the Wagner Group they crossed theUkraine occupied by Russia in at least two locations. TO Rostov-sul-Don, Wagner they have almost certainly occupied key security sites, including the headquarters which manages the military operations of the Russia in Ukraine“, states the report Gb“other units Wagner they are moving north through the oblast of Vorenezhalmost certainly with the aim of achieving Mosca“. For the intelligence of United Kingdom the “evidence of limited fighting between Wagner and Russian forces” could prove that some soldiers of Mosca “have remained passive, allowing a Wagner” to pass. “With very limited evidence of fights between Wagner and the Russian security forces, some are believed to likely remain passiveconsenting” to the advance of the mercenaries of Yevgeny Prigozhin. “In the next few hours – concludes the report – the loyalty of the Russian security forces, in particular of the Russian national guard, will be crucial in determining the development of the crisis”.