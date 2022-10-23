Putin declared martial law in four regions, a decision that Western leaders and officials see as a “desperate gamble” to try to create an illusion of control in those regions. U.S. Secretary of State Blinken told the ABC on the 20th that the recent series of Russian military tensions and attacks on Ukraine are signs of Putin’s “desperation”. Some analysts pointed out that huge uncertainties are also affecting the Russian mainland.

According to “Newsweek”, the Russian army has begun a large-scale withdrawal from Kherson on the 19th. The Russian army plans to transport about 60,000 Kherson residents and pro-Russian government officials to the east bank of the Dnieper within a week.

At the same time, Zelensky warned that the Russian army may use the forced enlistment of Ukrainians as a shield. “According to the information obtained by the Ukrainian army, the catchment area and the dam of the Kherson Novikahovka hydroelectric power plant have been mines by the Russian army,” he added. “If the dam is destroyed … the Northern Crimean Canal will be Disappearing in an instant…it would be a massive disaster.”

A few days ago, US think tank intelligence showed that the Russian army may be creating a wind of public opinion to justify the withdrawal of the Russian army from Kherson. One of the possible means is to blow up the dam at Novikahovka and put the blame on the Ukrainian army.

The Russian army was running out of ammunition on the battlefield, and the supplies of materials and personnel could not keep up. Recently, foreign media broke the news that soldiers who were mobilized into the battlefield complained to their families. The military did not provide any equipment at all, and all items had to be purchased out of their own pockets.

Putin inspected the training of mobilized personnel for the first time on the 20th, expressing his determination to increase troops to Ukraine. Putin also asked a soldier about his wealth at the scene, and even hugged the soldier and wished him good luck. However, some netizens said, “This is to send people to be cannon fodder. Of course, I wish you good luck, because you may not be able to come back alive.”

At present, the battlefield of the Ukrainian-Russian War has expanded from Ukraine to the Russian mainland. According to Agence France-Presse, Ukraine implemented nationwide power cuts for the first time on the 20th. This is also the first time since the Russian-Ukrainian war that Ukraine has implemented a large-scale nationwide power cut. Putin, in addition to declaring martial law in the four annexed areas, also ordered several local areas, including the capital Moscow, to enter a state of “raised alert” on the 19th. The order may impose restrictions on transportation in the city of Moscow and strengthen the maintenance of social order.

In addition, multiple explosions were reported at the substation in the Belgorod region of the Russian border city. According to the analysis of the “Critical Moment” program, Belgorod in the north of Kharkov is Russia’s rear. In recent days, the Russian air defense system has not been able to intercept Ukrainian missiles. Belgorod Airport, ammunition depots, and power facilities have all been attacked by Ukraine. Since the Russian military has no air supremacy in Udon, Russia will face the next step. , I am afraid that the mainland will also be attacked.

According to analysis, the biggest threat to the Russian mainland does not stop there. “Newsweek” said that Putin’s biggest threat may come from within Russia.

Ukrainian intelligence chief Cherniak said there could be a popular protest on the streets of Russia this week as Russians saw hundreds of thousands of Russian children, brothers and fathers being sent to war for their lives. He also said that people close to Putin are waiting for the moment until popular anger reaches a tipping point, and they will take action.

