More than a year after Russia launched its armed invasion of Ukraine, which was originally planned to last several weeks, President Vladimir Putin has changed his rhetoric and is preparing society for an “eternal war” with the West, a conflict likely to last many years, according to an analysis by The Guardian.

In a recent speech at an aircraft factory in the Buryatia region to several workers, Putin once again presented the war as an existential battle for Russia’s survival. Political analyst Maxim Trudolyubov of the Wilson Center says the speech at the Siberian plant followed a pattern of recent narratives in which the Russian leader has increasingly shifted to discussing what observers have called a “forever war.” with the West.

“Putin has virtually stopped talking about any specific purpose of the war. He offers no vision of what a future victory might look like. The war has no clear beginning and no predictable end,” says Trudolyubov, quoted by The Guardian.

