Home World Putin is preparing Russia for an eternal war
World

Putin is preparing Russia for an eternal war

by admin
Putin is preparing Russia for an eternal war

More than a year after Russia launched its armed invasion of Ukraine, which was originally planned to last several weeks, President Vladimir Putin has changed his rhetoric and is preparing society for an “eternal war” with the West, a conflict likely to last many years, according to an analysis by The Guardian.

In a recent speech at an aircraft factory in the Buryatia region to several workers, Putin once again presented the war as an existential battle for Russia’s survival. Political analyst Maxim Trudolyubov of the Wilson Center says the speech at the Siberian plant followed a pattern of recent narratives in which the Russian leader has increasingly shifted to discussing what observers have called a “forever war.” with the West.

“Putin has virtually stopped talking about any specific purpose of the war. He offers no vision of what a future victory might look like. The war has no clear beginning and no predictable end,” says Trudolyubov, quoted by The Guardian.

Read the full article HERE.

See also  AstraZeneca, the EU lawsuit for non-respected contracts started

You may also like

Interview with Lucas Jesús for “Songs of yesterday...

Bribery and forgery, former mayor and official of...

Urnebesna tragedina NPRS | Magazin

Udinese market / For the post-Beto season, the...

Oratorio dei Bianchi in Palermo: history, art and...

How much money did Sharon Stone get for...

Reviewing the special Woman 80 – 44 years...

Serbs on cheating and cheating in the club...

News Udinese – Sandi Lovric or Tolgay Arslan...

Brazil, Bolsonaro acclaimed by supporters on his return...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy