[The Epoch Times, October 23, 2022](The Epoch Times reporter Xu Jian comprehensive report) Xi Jinping broke the unspoken rules of the CCP and won a third term, attracting global attention. Russian President Vladimir Putin was the first to express his congratulations and expressed his expectation to further develop the “comprehensive partnership” and “strategic alliance” between the two countries.

“The results of the (Communist) party congress fully confirm your high political authority and the unity of the party you lead,” Putin told Xi, according to the Kremlin website.

Putin also said, “I am very happy that (China and Russia) will continue to engage in constructive dialogue and close cooperation to develop a comprehensive partnership and strategic alliance between the two countries.”

The Kremlin said Putin believed Xi’s re-election would “strengthen China‘s position on the international stage” and help with a huge domestic investment and development program.

In February, three weeks before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Xi and Putin signed a so-called “uncapped” partnership agreement. But after the war, the CCP adopted a cautious attitude. On the one hand, it criticized the Western sanctions against Russia, and on the other hand, it did not explicitly support or assist Russia’s military operations.

In a face-to-face meeting between the two leaders at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) leaders’ summit in Uzbekistan last month, Putin said he understood Xi had “questions and concerns about the situation in Ukraine.” Worrying,” and openly acknowledged their differences on the war issue, a statement that once surprised the outside world.

China has refused to publicly condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, instead blaming NATO and the United States for the conflict. However, analysts believe that the Russian military has been losing ground in the recent war in Ukraine, which has put the CCP in a dilemma. The thing that Xi Jinping is most concerned about is the direction of the Russian-Ukrainian war.

“Beijing cannot sit back and watch Russia be defeated in Ukraine, because at the very least it would result in Russia being severely weakened, becoming a less useful ally, unable to distract Washington, and potentially causing damage in Moscow. Political instability,” Hal Brands, a professor of global affairs at Johns Hopkins University, tweeted.

