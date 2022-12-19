There was much anticipation for the eighth summit of the year between Vladimir Putin e Alexander Lukashenko. For the first time in three years it was Putin who flew to Minsk and accompanying him was a high-level delegation including the ministers of foreign affairs, defense and energy. All against the background of the alarms raised by theUkraine on the risk of a new Russian offensive from Belarusian territory and the fears of the Belarusian opposition forced into exile that Putin wanted to materialize the Russia-Belarus Union, the alliance that has linked the two former Soviet republics since the 1990s, but which has remained until now on paper.