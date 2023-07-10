Putin met Prigozhin in Russia

Loading player

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Wagner Group head Yevgeny Prigozhin they met a few days after the armed uprising against the Russian political and military establishment carried out by the Wagner group, the most powerful paramilitary group in Russia. This was announced on Monday by Putin’s spokesman, Dmitri Peskov: so far the news of a meeting between the two had not been leaked in any newspaper, neither international nor Russian.

Peskov explained that the meeting took place on June 29 in Moscow and lasted about three hours. Both Putin and Prigozhin and 34 other Wagner group commanders were present. It is not clear what exactly they said: Peskov said that Putin would take stock of the military maneuvers of the “special military operation”, i.e. the way the Russians define the invasion of Ukraine, and that he would also talk about the events of June 24, that is, the day of the uprising.

In this regard, Putin allegedly listened to «the explanations given by the commanders [del gruppo Wagner] and offered them further possibilities to be employed in the fighting». The commanders, Peskov said, «stressed that they are strong supporters of the head of state and the commander-in-chief [cioè Putin] and who are ready to fight for the country in the future.”

With this announcement, Peskov contradicts what he himself said a few days ago, when he claimed he did not know where Prigozhin was: we have “neither the ability nor the desire to keep track” of the movements of the head of the Wagner group, he said at the time.

Above all, the rather calm tone with which Peskov described the event and spoke of the possibility that the Wagner group would return to fight for Russia seems to belie what Putin himself said on the day of the revolt, when he called Prigozhin and his fighters traitors that they would be punished.

On the day of the revolt, Putin said that Prigozhin and his men were “pushing the country towards anarchy and fratricide” and had promised them an “inevitable punishment”. “Whoever organized and prepared the armed rebellion, whoever turned their weapons against their comrades, has betrayed Russia. And he will answer for it ».

It is not entirely clear what will happen now: whether the announcement of the meeting between Putin and Prigozhin is the beginning of a phase of rehabilitation for the Wagner group, or whether instead there will be other contradictory developments. The armed revolt ended after about two days with a kind of compromise between Putin and Prigozhin, the contents of which, however, have not been publicly disclosed.

