[NTD Times, Beijing time, December 01, 2022]Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a telegram to mourn the former leader of the Communist Party of China, Jiang Zemin, and mentioned the Treaty of Good Neighborliness, Friendship and Cooperation signed by the two sides in 2001. But the outside world believes that this treaty is actually ironclad proof that Jiang Zemin betrayed the country.

The CCP officially reported on November 30 that Jiang Zemin died in Shanghai at the age of 96 due to leukemia and multiple internal organ failure.

On the same day, Putin sent a message to Beijing to mourn Jiang Zemin. According to the Kremlin website, Putin said in the telegram that Jiang Zemin is a “faithful friend” of Russia and has made “immeasurable” contributions to the rise of Sino-Russian relations to the level of trusted partners and strategic cooperation.

“The Treaty of Good-Neighborliness, Friendship and Cooperation we signed in 2001 laid the foundation for a qualitative leap in comprehensive bilateral relations.” Putin said that he will always remember Jiang Zemin in his heart.

However, the treaty mentioned by Putin is actually one of the irrefutable proofs of Jiang Zemin’s betrayal of the country.

Jiang Zemin and two Russian presidents signed a traitorous treaty

Jiang Zemin and former Russian President Yeltsin signed the “Agreement on the Eastern Section of the Sino-Soviet Border” and “The Narrative Protocol on the East and West Sections of the Sino-Russian Boundary” on May 1991 and December 9, 1999 respectively, acknowledging the signing of the Qing government and Russia. A series of unequal treaties sold 1.5 million square kilometers of territory.

In July 2001, Jiang Zemin and Yeltsin decided to divide Heixiazi Island equally. Since then, Jiang Zemin has completely abandoned his claim to the eastern half of Heixiazi Island.

On July 16, 2001, Jiang Zemin and Russian President Vladimir Putin signed the “Sino-Russian Good-Neighborly Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation” in Moscow, recognizing Russia’s territorial integrity.

On October 17, 2004, Jiang Zemin’s confidant, CCP Foreign Minister Li Zhaoxing, and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey S. Lavrov signed the “Supplementary Agreement on the Eastern Section of the Sino-Russian Boundary” in Beijing, and about half of the area (about 164 square kilometers) of Heixiazi Island was assigned to Russia.

In 2005, the CCP assigned 23.02 square kilometers of the 50-square-kilometer Abagait Chau to the Russian side. Jiang Zemin also allocated the mouth of the Tumen River to Russia, sealing off the mouth of Northeast China leading to the Sea of ​​Japan.

Jiang Zemin sold about 1.6 million square kilometers of territory to Russia, an area equivalent to dozens of Taiwans. These treaties were announced by the Russian side, and only then did the Chinese learn that Jiang had quietly sold out a large area of ​​land.

Scholars Expose Jiang Zemin’s Identity as Russian Spy

The reason why Jiang Zemin responded to Russia’s requests was because he was once a spy of the Russian Far East Bureau and was caught by Russia.

Lu Jiaping, a Chinese historian, once issued an open letter exposing Jiang Zemin’s “second traitor”. The second traitor is that Jiang Zemin himself is still a spy of the KGB intelligence and spy agency of the Soviet Union.

It is reported that Jiang Zemin was sent to Moscow in March 1955 to learn electromechanical knowledge while he was working at the Changchun No. 1 Automobile Factory. At that time, the Soviet intelligence agency discovered that Jiang Zemin was the eldest son of the great traitor Jiang Guanqian (Jiang Shijun), and used his background as a Japanese puppet traitor to intimidate him and sent pornographic spies to lure Jiang Zemin. Jiang immediately took the bait and became a KGB agent, responsible for collecting various information on CCP students studying in the Soviet Union and mainland China.

In May 1991, Jiang Zemin visited the Soviet Union as the general secretary of the Communist Party of China. When visiting the Ligachev Automobile Factory, the Russian side specially arranged for Jiang to “coincidentally” meet the Soviet pornographic spy Krava who made Jiang fall under the pomegranate skirt. In order to cover up this dark history, Jiang signed a secret traitorous treaty with the Soviet Union.

Jiang Zemin Sells Outer Mongolia and South Asian Territories

Jiang Zemin not only sold the land to Russia, he also signed the Sino-Taji border demarcation agreement and the Sino-Kyrgyz border demarcation agreement with Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan, basically giving up all the disputed land.

In 1996, Jiang Zemin visited the Philippines and offered to abandon the dispute over the sovereignty of the Nansha Islands and jointly carry out economic development.

At the end of November 1996, Jiang Zemin visited India and signed the “Agreement on Confidence-Building Measures in the Military Field of the China-India Border Area of ​​Actual Control”, giving up the fertile 90,000 square kilometers of territory at the southern foot of the Himalayas.

On December 30, 1999, Jiang Zemin approved the “China-Vietnam Land Border Treaty” and placed Laoshan in Yunnan and Fakashan in Guangxi under Vietnam.

In December 2000, Jiang Zemin also signed an agreement with Vietnam to cede Fushuizhou Island.

Li Yuanhua, a history expert in Australia, told NTDTV: “Including Outer Mongolia and some areas in South Asia were all sold by the CCP. This betrayal was actually done (19) 49 years later. The most explicit is the ‘8964 ’ Then Jiang Zemin came to power.”

Jiang Zemin is a national sinner who harmed the country and the people

Jiang Zemin came to power because he supported the suppression of the “June 4th” students. During his term of office, he not only sold the country and ruled the country with corruption and prostitution, but also brutally persecuted Falun Gong, pushing the morality of the Chinese nation to the road of destruction. The outside world summed up Jiang Zemin’s life in eight words: “Do all the ugly things, and never do the bad things.”

The Epoch Times special article “Jiang Zemin Is Dead” pointed out that Jiang Zemin has brought disaster to the country and the people, and committed heinous crimes against the Chinese people, the Chinese nation and the world. Jiang Zemin is a sinner of the nation and history, and his crimes must be judged and liquidated by history.

