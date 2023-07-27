Putin offers free Russian wheat to Africa. “Ours are record harvests, Moscow crucial for global food security”

I African countriesi raise the alarm on food crisis after failure to renew from Mosca of the wheat deal, and the Russian president Vladimir Putin relaunches offering to the same Villages the sending commercialbut also freeof the cereal. To be precise 25-50 thousand tons for the next three-four months at no cost to those most in need, i.e. a Zimbabwe, Burkina Faso, Somalia and Eritrea. “Russia’s share of the world grain market is 20%, that ofUkraine less than 5%”, says the leader of Kremlinarguing that Mosca “significantly contributes to global food security” and who says the contrary “it just distorts the facts.” For the Russian leader, Mosca is “ready to replace Ukrainian wheat in Africaespecially against the background of record harvests”, underlining that “the share of Russia in the world grain market is 20%, that of Ukraine is less than five. This means that it is the Russia which contributes significantly to global food security”.

In an attempt to defend the exit of the Russia from the agreement on grain corridors, the Russian president said that i villages westerners have hindered the Russian export of fertilizers e food goodsbut “they hypocritically accuse us of the current situation of crisis in global food market“. Second Putinas long as the agreement was in force, the Ukraine it exported 32.8 million tons of foodstuffs, but 70% was directed to upper-middle income countriesalso from the EU, while less than 3% was sent to EthiopiaSomalia e Sudan. Cut off from the international banking system due to sanctions for encroaching the Ukrainethe Russia he also repeatedly urged other countries to abandon trade in dollars and during the summit he asked African countries to switch to the ruble in trade with Mosca. “For further expansion of the economic and commercial ties it is important to move more vigorously to the financial regulation of commercial transactions with national currencies, including the ruble“, he said, saying he was ready “to work with African countries for the development of their financial infrastructure and to connect their banking institutions to the system messaging financial created in Russia, which allows cross-border payments independently of Western systems, which impose sanctions”.

The appeal from African countries – Al Forum representatives of 49 African countries attend, but only 17 heads of state, a notable drop in attendance which Mosca charges to Western pressure. “Africa is suffering,” he said Moussa Faki Mahamatchairman of the commissionAfrican Unionlamenting that the war between Russia e Ukraine is exacerbating the food crisis. But the TV interrupted the live broadcast without an answer from Putin. The president of theAfrican Union and president of Comoros, Azali Assoumaniaccording to which Africa “will now be seriously affected by the food prices” and asked to “facilitate the delivery of both Ukrainian and Russian grain to the countries” of the continent. “The Ukrainian crisis is having a serious impact on the situationso solving this crisis will save a large number of lives of people who depend on stocks food“, Assoumani declared again.

The focus on the Black Sea – After the halting of the agreement for the export of Ukrainian wheat by Mosca il black sea he became the special observer within the framework of the war. Second Kiev the Russia it is ready to carry out a kind of “blockade” by ships and planes. For the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mosca it could even go as far as “striking foreign civilian ships”, to then assign the responsibility a Kiev. An alarming situation Nato which announces that it has “intensified” the surveillance and reconnaissance in the region of the black sea“even with planes from patrolling maritime and drones”. The Alliance once again condemned the decision of the Russia to withdraw from the agreement, accusing Moscow of “using hunger as a weapon” and of posing “substantial risks” for the stability of the region of black sea, which is of “strategic importance” for NATO. The “potential increase in violence” in the Black Sea area is also hypothesized by British Intelligence after the area’s “moderate involvement” in the war precisely because it was somehow spared from the agreement on wheat. A direct appeal to Russia in this regard also comes from the Italian Foreign Minister, Antonio Tajaniduring his speech at the final session of the Onu summit on food safety hosted by Fao a Roma. “Please change yours decision“, the words of the owner of the Farnesina which defined the choice of Mosca on the “inauspicious” grain. Tajani he then reiterated his support for the attempts to reach a new agreement carried out by the Türkiye as “it is fundamental especially for millions and millions of people who live in Africa“.