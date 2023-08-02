Putin Offers to Resume Grain Deal with West’s Commitment

Title: Putin Offers to Resume Grain Deal if West Honors Commitments, Says Kremlin

Subtitle: Leaders discuss ways to ensure grain supply to vulnerable nations and highlight importance of bilateral cooperation

Russian President Vladimir Putin, during a recent telephone conversation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, expressed readiness to resume the grain agreement if the West fulfills its obligations, according to a statement released by the Kremlin. Putin emphasized that the extension of the grain agreement would be meaningless without progress in its implementation by the Russian side.

The statement highlighted Putin’s commitment to finding ways to guarantee cereal supplies to countries in need. This includes the recent announcement of free grain supplies to African nations during the Russia-Africa summit. Putin assured that efforts are underway to ensure the uninterrupted flow of cereals.

President Erdogan echoed Putin’s sentiments, stressing that the suspension of the grain pact does not benefit anyone. He emphasized that the most vulnerable nations would bear the brunt of the consequences if the agreement remains paused. Erdogan called for the restart of the cereal pact and underlined the importance of avoiding actions that could further escalate tensions, particularly related to the Ukrainian conflict. He described the grain agreement as a “bridge of peace.”

The leaders also discussed the expansion of bilateral economic cooperation and the development of joint strategic projects in the energy and tourism sectors. Both parties expressed their commitment to further strengthening ties between Russia and Turkey.

The grain agreement, which has been temporarily suspended, would be revived once the West fulfills its commitments to Russia. Putin and Erdogan’s conversation highlighted the importance of international cooperation and fulfilling obligations to ensure the stability and well-being of nations, particularly those most in need.

