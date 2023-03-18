The Russian president Vladimir Putin arrived, driving a car, for a surprise visit to Sevastopolthe port where the Russian Black Sea Fleet is stationed in Crimea. The Russian president visited the children’s center ‘Korsun’. Yesterday the ICC issued an arrest warrant against him holding him “responsible for the war crime of illegal deportation of children from occupied areas of Ukraine to Russia”. Putin, dressed informally in a blue cardigan and dark trousers, also visited an art school accompanied by Governor Mikhail Razvojaev, as shown in a video released by RIA Novosti.