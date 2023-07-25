Putin Paralyzed and Unable to Act: Inside the Kremlin During the Attempted Mutiny

Russian President Vladimir Putin was reportedly paralyzed and unable to act decisively when Yevgeniy Prigozhin, the head of the Wagner mercenary group, launched an attempted mutiny on June 24, according to Ukrainian and European law enforcement officials. Intelligence assessments shared with The Washington Post revealed that the president had been warned of the possible rebellion two to three days in advance by Russian security services. While steps were taken to tighten security at strategic facilities, including the Kremlin, no action was taken to address the situation. This account provides insight into the disorder and chaos that occurred inside the Kremlin during the early hours of the most significant challenge to Putin’s presidency. The lack of orders from the Kremlin high command left local officials to make decisions on their own, resulting in the Wagner troops advancing unimpeded to within 120 miles of Moscow. The disorganization in the Kremlin also highlights a deepening division within Russia’s security and military personnel over the conduct of the war in Ukraine. While some supported Prigozhin’s attempt to oust Russia’s military leadership, others were horrified by the attempted mutiny and the Kremlin’s toothless reaction. This crisis has left Putin significantly weakened and has raised questions about his ability to make important decisions in critical situations. The conflict between Prigozhin and the Russian military leadership had been escalating for months, and the attempted rebellion was seen as an attempt to gain more influence and secure control over the Wagner mercenary group.

