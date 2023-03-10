Recently, the U.S. National Intelligence Agency issued a warning on the threats posed by China, Russia, North Korea, and Iran to the United States, focusing on the recent rise in the dangerous situation between China and Russia, and rarely disclosed information including the increasing threat of Sino-Russian nuclear weapons, Putin’s mutation tactics, Prepare important information such as long-term combat in Ukraine. The U.S. House of Representatives urged the government to immediately introduce a comprehensive strategy to break the relationship between China and Russia.

According to comprehensive media reports, the US Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) submitted its annual threat assessment report to Congress on March 8. The report revealed that Putin is prepared to fight in Ukraine for a long time, possibly even for several years. U.S. national intelligence chief Avril Haines said Putin was likely to be counting the clock in his favor and preparing to prolong the war.

According to the news, the air raid sirens sounded again across Ukraine on the 9th. After midnight local time on the 9th, the Russian army dispatched 8 Iranian-made “Shahed” drones and launched 81 missiles of various types, targeting Ukraine. There have been massive attacks on targets of critical infrastructure. According to Ukrainian military statistics, Russia launched 81 missiles of various types that day, including a record-breaking six Kinzhal hypersonic missiles. The outside world is worried that this shows that the Russian army is changing its air strike tactics in Ukraine, and Putin may be planning to make major changes.

North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Secretary-General Stoltenberg (Jens Stoltenberg) also warned the Ukrainian army on the 8th that the Russian army has recently stepped up its offensive. It will fall within days.

Xie Tian, ​​an American economist and professor at the Aiken School of Business at the University of South Carolina, analyzed this and said that for a long-term war, for Putin, he certainly does not want to conflict with the United States and NATO. “He also knows that his strength is not strong enough to confront the United States directly.”

Xie Tian believes that for Putin, since he has accomplished his strategic goals, what he calls a protracted war, or continuing to persist for a long time, means that he can permanently occupy these territories in Donbass and southeastern Ukraine . “If he can maintain it for a long time, he will basically legalize the current occupation and the long-term occupation. This should be Putin’s goal.”

The report also mentioned that Moscow will increasingly rely on its nuclear weapons, cyber attack and space capabilities. Facing the nuclear threat from China and Russia, the U.S. House of Representatives urged the government to introduce a comprehensive strategy to break down Sino-Russian relations.

On March 8, the Armed Services Committee of the U.S. House of Representatives held a hearing with the purpose of understanding and supervising the policies and plans related to the strategic forces of the Department of Defense, including nuclear weapons, national security space, missile defense and conventional rapid strike capabilities. Republican Rep. Doug Lamborn, the current chairman of the Military Commission’s Strategic Forces Panel, mentioned the nuclear threats from Russia, China and North Korea in his opening remarks at the hearing.

Lamborn said that the current CCP regime is building a nuclear arsenal at an unexpected speed and increasing its activities in all related fields. He said: “There are public reports that Rosatom is helping China acquire enough plutonium, the raw material for nuclear weapons, to facilitate its strategic nuclear breakthrough.” Therefore, Lamborn wants the White House to come up with a comprehensive strategy Come, break this relationship between China and Russia.

At present, if Putin plans to prolong the Russia-Ukraine war, what impact will it have on the CCP? According to Xie Tian’s analysis, the Russia-Ukraine war hurts the CCP in two aspects: Ukraine is an ally of the CCP, and for China, if the war continues, the CCP’s nuclear arsenal will be gone, and the powerful ones can be drawn against the United States Allies are gone, and the United States will directly regard the CCP as its biggest enemy, so it will face a more dangerous situation in total; If it ends, this problem will disappear. If the war continues, Western sanctions will always exist.

Xie Tian concluded: “The CCP has no way to gain any benefits from this kind of war, and the long-term development is also a growing threat to the CCP.”

