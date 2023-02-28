26.02.2023

Putin said in an interview that Western countries that had sent weapons to Kiev could also be seen as accomplices “to some extent involved in the conflict”. As for the recent rumors that China may provide “lethal support”, the Ukrainian Military Intelligence Agency stated that Russia currently has no arms assistance from China.

(Deutsche Welle Chinese website) Russian President Vladimir Putin told the media in a recent TV interview that the West has only one goal, which is to destroy the Russian Federation, but he did not mention evidence for this claim. In the interview, he mentioned that the unity of the Russian people is the main condition for all victories and achievements of the country. If the West succeeds in destroying the Russian Federation and taking control of these fragmented parts, the Russian people will likely not survive.

In addition, Putin pointed out that the transfer of weapons by Western countries to Kiev is an indirect accomplice to the “crimes” committed by Ukraine and can therefore be considered “a certain degree of participation in the conflict”. The Russian leader also said he felt Moscow had no choice but to take NATO’s nuclear capabilities into account in its decision-making. “How can we ignore their nuclear capabilities in today’s conditions, when all the major NATO countries have declared that their main objective is to inflict strategic defeat on us, to make our people suffer? Woolen cloth?”

Ukrainian military intelligence: Russia has no weapons from China

When U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken mentioned last week that China was considering providing Moscow with “lethal support” including ammunition and weapons, Beijing denied the claim. The Ukrainian intelligence agency also stated that Russia has no arms assistance from China.

“According to our information, Russia currently has no weapons and ammunition from China,” Vadym Skibitsky, deputy head of Ukraine’s military intelligence service, told the German media group Funke on Sunday (February 26). He added that Russia was behind in ammunition, artillery and new weapons, especially missile systems, so it had been negotiating weapons with China, Iran, North Korea and some former Soviet states.

Wagner claimed to have captured a village near Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine, but this was denied by the Ukrainian military



Russian elite troops severely damaged

According to Ukrainian sources, Russian forces have launched an unsuccessful offensive near Yahidne in recent days. Russia’s Wagner mercenaries had claimed to have captured a village near Bachmut in eastern Ukraine, but this was refuted by the Ukrainian Armed Forces General Staff, which DW could not independently verify.

The battle for Bahmut, which has been going on for months, is one of the worst battles of attrition in Ukraine’s year-long war, and only about 5,000 people remain in the town, which once had a population of 70,000. Wagnerian mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin announced on Saturday that his forces had captured Yagidne. However, Ukrainian military reports said fighting continued in the region, with Russia not winning at Yagidne and Berchiwka.

Meanwhile, Britain’s Ministry of Defense said on Sunday that Russia’s elite troops were likely to suffer heavy casualties in its latest offensive in Donetsk. Satellite images showed a group of destroyed Russian military vehicles, which it said could be Marines from the 155th Naval Infantry Brigade. However, the Ministry of Defense pointed out that the latest intelligence showed that the force of this “once undertook difficult task” was now “severely impaired”.

Political situation |



24.02.2023



(comprehensive report)

© 2023 Deutsche Welle Copyright Statement: All content in this article is protected by copyright law and may not be used without special authorization from Deutsche Welle. Any wrongdoing will result in recovery and be subject to criminal prosecution.