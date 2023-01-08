With Russian President Vladimir Putin declaring the end of a truce in Ukraine, all eyes are on the strategic city of Bahmut. For months, Russian forces, backed by militants from the Russian security group Wagner Group, have been trying to seize the strategic town of Bachmut.

Shortly before the end of the truce at midnight tonight, shelling rang through the semi-deserted streets of Bakhmut, in Donetsk Oblast (Eastern Ukraine). Kyiv has accused Russian forces of failing to abide by the truce announced unilaterally by Moscow.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video speech: “They announced a so-called ceasefire, but in fact, Russian shells hit Bakhmut and other Ukrainian locations again.”

Hours before the end of the 36-hour truce announced by the Russian president on the occasion of Christmas for Orthodox Christians, the Russian army confirmed its commitment to the ceasefire, saying that throughout the truce it would only respond to bombing in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, reports of the Russian advance in the city of Soledar, which is near the city of Bakhmut, have been mixed.

Pro-Russian forces in the Lugansk region said Ukrainian troops had been ordered to withdraw from the city.

But the Ukrainian army confirmed Soledar was still under its control and said fighting continued near it as Russian forces used heavy weapons.

Bakhmut and Soledar Underground Network

Russian troops appear determined to take control of the city of Bakhmut. The city suffered extensive damage, and most of its pre-war population of 70,000 was displaced.

Against this background, Yevgeny Prigozhin, founder of Russia’s Wagner Group, said he was looking forward to the Russian army and fighters of the group taking control of Bahmut because the city contains “underground facilities” capable of housing fighter jets and tanks. city”.

Prigozhin mentioned in a statement on Telegram, “(The most important harvest) is the mine network of Bakhmut and Soledar, which is actually an underground city network. It can not only be 80 to 100 underground The depth of 100 meters can accommodate a large group of people, and tanks and infantry fighting vehicles can also move in it.”

Prigozhin’s statement was referring to large salt mines and other mines in the region, which include tunnels stretching more than 100 miles and huge underground halls that host football games and classical music concerts in peacetime, Reuters said.

Washington believes Prigozhin wants to control salt and gypsum mines in the region for commercial reasons, the agency said on Thursday, citing a White House official, but gave no indication of possible military use .

In his statement, Prigozhin also cited other benefits of controlling Bahmut, arguing that the city is an important logistical center with its unique fortifications.

Christmas message

On the other hand, in his Christmas message on Saturday, January 7, the Russian president praised the Russian Orthodox Church for supporting his country’s troops fighting in Ukraine.

The Russian president attended the Orthodox Church’s Christmas service alone in a Kremlin cathedral, rather than participating in a public service. Afterwards, the Kremlin released the message.

Putin made it clear that the Russian Orthodox Church is an important stabilizing force in society at a time of “historic conflict” between Russia and the West over Ukraine and other issues.

Putin pointed out: “I am very happy to see the great constructive contribution of the Russian Orthodox Church and other Christian denominations in Russia to unite society, preserve our historical memory, educate young people and strengthen the family system.”

He emphasized that church organizations “prioritize support for our fighters (in Ukraine) who participate in special military operations, and this great and selfless work deserves real respect.”

Many Orthodox Christians celebrate Christmas on January 7, but Russian Orthodox support for the war in Ukraine has sparked anger among Ukrainian Orthodox Christians. This has led to a schism in the Orthodox Church around the world.

Of the approximately 260 million Orthodox Christians worldwide, approximately 100 million are in Russia.

Ukraine, home to about 30 million Orthodox Christians, is divided between the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate and two other Orthodox churches, one of which is an independent Ukrainian Orthodox Church.