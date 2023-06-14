15
- Putin: “Precision weapons and drones are in short supply” | Prigozhin: “Moscow tried to destroy Wagner” TGCOM
- Ukraine latest news. Putin: could we create safety zone in Ukraine and exit the agreement … The sun 24 hours
- Putin: “Catastrophic losses among Ukrainian troops breaking latest news – Italian Agency
- Putin: “Losses of Ukrainian forces are catastrophic” National newspaper
- Ukraine-Russia war, Putin increasingly in difficulty: “There is a lack of drones and ammunition” The weather
- See full coverage on Google News
See also Murder of Ambassador Attanasio in Congo, Majorino MEP: "Truth and justice on the responsibility of his death"