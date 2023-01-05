[China News Agency]On January 4, local time, Russia’s first naval frigate “Admiral Gorshkov” equipped with “Zircon” hypersonic cruise missiles began combat duty. Russian President Vladimir Putin attended the sailing ceremony of the ship via video.

According to the Kremlin website, Putin said at the sailing ceremony that the frigate “Admiral Gorshkov” will start its ocean voyage. The ship is equipped with the latest “Zircon” sea-based hypersonic cruise missile, which is unique in the world, and other latest-generation weapons.

Putin expressed his belief that this powerful weapon will protect Russia from potential external threats and help protect Russia’s national interests. He emphasized that Russia will continue to improve its military’s combat potential and develop and produce advanced weapons and equipment that can safeguard Russia’s security for decades to come.

Russian Defense Minister Shoigu reported to Putin in the video attendance ceremony that the frigate “Admiral Gorshkov” will practice using “zirconium” in various environments during its voyage across the Atlantic Ocean, Indian Ocean and Mediterranean Sea. Stone” hypersonic missiles and long-range cruise missiles. During the voyage of the ship, it will focus on dealing with the threats facing Russia, and working with friendly countries to maintain regional peace and stability.

He said that the “Admiral Gorshkov” is a modern multi-purpose ship, which is used to perform missions in the remote sea and ocean areas. The ship is equipped with “Zircon” missiles, which can accurately and powerfully strike enemy sea and land targets. At the same time, “Zircon” missiles can break through any modern air defense and missile defense systems.

According to Russian media reports, the “Zircon” missile is Russia’s first sea-based hypersonic cruise missile, which can be carried and launched by surface ships and submarines, with a flight speed of Mach 9 and a range of more than 1,000 kilometers. On December 21, 2022, Putin stated at the enlarged Ministry of Defense meeting that the frigate “Admiral Gorshkov” equipped with the latest “Zircon” hypersonic missile will enter combat duty in early January 2023.