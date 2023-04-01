Home World Putin raises the bar against the West: “For us it is an existential threat”
World

Putin raises the bar against the West: “For us it is an existential threat”

by admin
Putin raises the bar against the West: “For us it is an existential threat”

If there had been any doubts about the level of isolationism and imperialism achieved by Russia, the new foreign policy doctrine signed yesterday by the president Vladimir Putin liquidate them altogether. In a 42-page document that replaces the previous text of 2016, and recalls in content and language the era of the confrontation between the two blocs of the last century, Russia designates the West as an “existential threat”, on the same day in which the

See also  The "ship jam" incident in Turkey boosted shipping stocks COSCO SHIPPING Energy to rise by nearly 20% in the past three days Provided by Financial Associated Press

You may also like

The Måneskin of via Rasella. The words of...

What Giorgia Meloni and Sergio Mattarella said to...

Who is Husa who plays Jay in the...

United States: a tornado mows down Arkansas, one...

Giro di Sicilia 2023, here are the 25...

Partizan beat Real Madrid Kevin Panter statement |...

daily horoscope za 1. april | Fun

MotoGP Argentina, Aprilia double in Free Practice 1,...

Sara Reljić showed her boyfriend on Instagram |...

Pope to return to Vatican on April 1...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy