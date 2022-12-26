MOSCOW – The Russian president Vladimir Putin continues to reiterate its openness to negotiations with Ukraine, but on its own terms. If a diplomatic solution has not been reached, the fault – he continues to say – lies with Kiev. “We are ready to negotiate with all the participants in this process, on some acceptable solutions, but this is their business: it is not we who refuse the negotiations, but them”, said the Russian president in a television interview broadcast on the evening of Sunday.