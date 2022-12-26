Home World Putin: “Ready to negotiate, but on acceptable solutions”
World

Putin: “Ready to negotiate, but on acceptable solutions”

by admin
Putin: “Ready to negotiate, but on acceptable solutions”

MOSCOW – The Russian president Vladimir Putin continues to reiterate its openness to negotiations with Ukraine, but on its own terms. If a diplomatic solution has not been reached, the fault – he continues to say – lies with Kiev. “We are ready to negotiate with all the participants in this process, on some acceptable solutions, but this is their business: it is not we who refuse the negotiations, but them”, said the Russian president in a television interview broadcast on the evening of Sunday.

See also  Alina Pregudova, who was the 14-year-old weightlifting champion who died under the bombs in Mariupol

You may also like

Iran lands plane for Dubai: ex-footballer Daei’s family...

George Santos, the curriculum does not add up:...

Afghanistan, the ban on women in NGOs exacerbates...

Stockholm, blitz of leather heads in the house...

Covid, from January 8 China abolishes the quarantine...

Iran forces a plane to land, on board...

Iran, forced to land a flight from Tehran...

North America’s “Foreign Spring Festival Transport” was disrupted...

At least 16 people died in the winter...

Heavy snow in Japan, there are 17 dead...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy