Biden says Russia wants to fight NATO Putin: No interest

In a recent interview with state television, Russian President Vladimir Putin refuted U.S. President Biden’s previous statement that Russia would continue to attack NATO countries once it wins in Ukraine, calling it nonsense. He also believes that the West’s ultimate goal is to dismember Russia and use its vast resources to clean up China.

Earlier this month, when U.S. President Biden called on Republicans in Congress not to continue to obstruct military aid to Ukraine, he warned that if Putin wins the Ukrainian battlefield, he will continue to attack NATO countries. Biden also said last year that a direct confrontation between Russia and NATO would trigger World War III.

An exclusive interview with Putin released by Russian state television on December 17 refuted Biden’s above statement. Putin said: “This is complete nonsense, and I think President Biden also understands this.” Putin also added that Biden seemed to be trying to defend his “wrong policy” towards Russia, “Russia has no reason and no reason.” There is no geostrategic, economic, political or military interest in fighting NATO.

Putin has repeatedly viewed post-Cold War NATO expansion as Western countries’ arrogant disregard for Russia’s security concerns. He said neighboring Finland’s admission to NATO in April forced Russia to “gather certain military units” near the border. According to Article 5 of the NATO Charter, an armed attack on any one member state is considered an attack on all member states and therefore activates the right of collective self-defense.

In the early morning of December 17, the port of Odessa in Ukraine was attacked by a Russian drone again.

Believes the West wants to dismember Russia

Ukraine’s unfavorable counterattack this year has triggered doubts within the country and within the Western camp. Many people worry that the goal of repelling the Russian army in the Ukrainian battlefield is unrealistic. Now, many officials in Russia and Western countries are beginning to talk about a “new Cold War.”

In the exclusive interview, Putin was also asked whether he could still find common ground with the West in this context. He replied: “The West has to find common ground because they have to take us into account.”

A senior U.S. State Department official who did not want to be named stated in November that Putin would not pursue peace negotiations before the results of the U.S. election in November 2024 are announced.

Putin said that Western countries failed to understand the extent of the drastic changes after the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991, which had eliminated the ideological basis for continued confrontation between Russia and the West. “I did have naive thoughts at the time, but the reality is that Westerners believed that after the collapse of the Soviet Union, it would only take a while to completely destroy Russia.”

The Russian president views the current armed conflict as part of a larger struggle with the United States, believing that the United States‘ goal is to dismember Russia, plunder Russia’s rich natural resources, and then turn around and deal with China.

However, leaders of Western countries have repeatedly stated that they have no intention of destroying Russia. Ukraine insists on driving all Russian troops out of legal territories, including the Crimean Peninsula, and will not give up until it achieves its goal.