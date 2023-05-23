Putin: “Russia is going through difficult times. We didn’t start the war”. Gershkovich’s arrest extended by three months

Speak in front of one audience of citizens which he awarded for having distinguished himself in the sectors of culturefrom the cosmonautica e of education. And the Russian president Vladimir Putin admits that “the Russia is going through difficult times”, even if it is also true “that there have never been easy times” and that in any case “today is a special moment of our powerful Consolidationof the sharpening of our national feeling, of the desire to strengthen at all costs the foundation ours spiritualityto create the conditions in the economy, in production, in the education of our young people to ensure the unconditional future of our country”. As they continue i bombing in Ukraine and the fighting in what’s left of Bakhmut, Putin remember it wasn’t there Russia to “start the war”, but “with the special military operation he is trying to put an end to a war waged by enemy of our people” for “nine years”. “Ours has been for nine years enemythe enemy of our people, wages war on the people” living in the Donbass, continued the Russian president. “It is often said that the Russia started the war. No, the Russia, with the help of a special military operation, is trying to stop the war waged against us, against our people who, partly and due to historical injustice, ended up outside the borders of the historical Russian state,” he declared. And, addressed to the citizens of the Donbassthe leader of the Kremlin he said that ”the Russia he’s doing everything to protect them.”

The Gershkovich case – The District Court of Lefortovo a Mosca extended the arrest of the journalist by three months, until 30 August Wall Street Journal Evan Gershkovichaccused of “espionage for the benefit of the American government” and stopped at Yekaterinburg, the fourth largest city in Russia, on March 29. Also according to the Russian services, Gershkovich has collected information covered by “state secrecy” on the activities of one of the “enterprises of the Russian military-industrial complex” and for this he risks 20 years in prison. Gershkovich is a reporter covering Russia, Ukraine and the former Soviet Union for the American financial newspaper. His parents live in the United States but they are originally from the former Soviet Union and it is also for this reason that the reporter speaks Russian. Before being hired at Wall Street Journal he had worked for the AFP agency, for the Russian English-language Moscow Times and was a journalist assistant for the New York Times. Gershkovich is the first US journalist arrested in Russia for espionage since the Cold War. The last case dates back to 1986, when he ended up in handcuffs Nick Daniloff.

Attacchi a Belgorod e guerra a Bakhmut – In the night several attacks of drones they targeted houses and an administrative building in the Russian region of Belgorodfollowing an incursion of armed fighters from from Ukraine. There are neither victims neither woundedand the Russian Defense Ministry declared that the attack was carried out by “a Ukrainian nationalist formation” as a “terrorist action” in response to the defeat suffered at Bakhmut. The perpetrators of the attack, he continued Mosca, have been “blocked and defeated”. “More than 70 terrorists have been eliminated” and the rest have been driven back to Ukrainian territory. Looking at the front, a Bakhmut Kiev continues to monitor an area of ​​the city located at the southwestern edge of the city, they said Ukrainian forces, then specifying that the clashes have decreased within the city. “The offensive activity of the enemy in the sector of Bakhmut it decreased slightly yesterday, but the number of attacks remains high,” he wrote on his channel Telegram the Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Hanna Malyarreaffirming that Kiev troops control the southwestern outskirts of the city, in the area of Plane. “A Bakhmut i fights are diminished and the enemy continues to clear the areas it had taken over check“, he then added, underlining that “the fighting continues in the suburbs, the enemy tries to take advantageous positions, but fails. In some areas the enemy is on the defensive. He suffers heavy losses. On the flanks north and south of Bakhmut there is a slight advanced“.

The possibility of fighters in Kiev – On the front of military aidthe debate remains central West on the possibility of sending fighters F16 a Kiev which, second Politico, could arrive by autumn. For the Secretary General of NATO Jens Stoltenberg the training of Ukrainian pilots in the use of F-16 or other Western-made fighters is “an important step” that will allow the allies to supply the jets “at a certain moment”. And the high representative for EU foreign policy Joseph Borrell he specified that “the training of Ukrainian pilots for the F-16 has already started in many countries, such as the Poland. This will take time but the sooner you start the better. At first it is discussed, i Villages are reluctant, as for i Leopardbut eventually we get there. And it is a further measure to ensure that Ukraine can defend itself”. Statements to which he answers once again Mosca which, as usual, specifies that even the fighter supplies will not be decisive for the victory of Ukraine. Not only that: more weapons the West provides to Kiev it’s more destructive are these weapons, “the more probable” a scenario from “nuclear apocalypse“said the former Russian president and current deputy head of the National Security Council, Dmitry Medvedev.