(Original title: Putin: Russia will look for trading partners around the world to ease the pressure of Western sanctions)

News from the Financial Associated Press on December 16 (edited by Niu Zhanlin)Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia will look for partners in Asia, the Middle East, Latin America, Africa and other places, and expand trade cooperation with new partners to reduce the pressure of Western sanctions.

Putin said at the meeting of Russia’s Strategic Development and National Project Committee on Thursday: “We will look for other partners with more promising cooperation in the rapidly developing regions of the world economy, such as Asia, the Middle East, Latin America, Africa and other regions, so as to frustrate the West’s efforts to Efforts to isolate Russia economically. We will redirect Russian energy supplies to markets of friendly countries.”

Putin stated that we will remove logistical and financial restrictions, and allow me to remind everyone that by imposing sanctions, Western countries are trying to push Russia to the edge of the world. But we will never go down the path of self-isolation. On the contrary, we are expanding our cooperation with all interested countries.

Due to the bombing of the Nord Stream pipeline and measures such as price caps introduced by Western countries, Russia’s energy exports have recently begun to decline sharply.

However, Putin put forward his own countermeasures. He said that facing Asia, Russia will develop a port system and pipeline transportation system, and plans to expand its natural gas exports to the east to 88 billion cubic meters by 2030. He also reiterated plans to build a new “gas hub” in Turkey.

Putin believes that exporting natural gas to Asia is an important measure to reduce the pressure of Western sanctions. The implementation of projects such as the Kovik Gold Gas Field, the Power of Siberia 2, and the Far East Route can increase natural gas exports to the East to 48 billion cubic meters by 2025. Expand to 88 billion cubic meters before 2030.

Putin said: “The forecast at the end of the year will be a decline in GDP, it will fall, and I have said this publicly, about 2.5%. I did say a while ago that it will fall by 2.9%, but the latest forecast shows that the decline will be even greater. Less, 2.5%.”

Putin pointed out that the West’s plan to destroy the Russian economy has failed to materialize. He stated that the coordinated cooperation of the national government, the Central Bank of Russia and the constituent entities of the Russian Federation has stabilized the situation.

Putin said: “As we all know, the West has launched unprecedented sanctions against Russia. Its purpose is to basically destroy our economy in the short term, by plundering our foreign exchange reserves to make the national currency – the ruble collapse and trigger devastating inflation.”

Putin reiterated that Western economies are suffering their own consequences. Sanctions against Russia have led to energy crises in these countries and a sharp rise in prices.