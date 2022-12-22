© Reuters. Putin: Russia aims for quick end to Russia-Ukraine conflict, will kill Patriot missile system



News from the Financial Associated Press on December 23 (edited by Niu Zhanlin)On Thursday local time, Russian President Vladimir Putin communicated with media representatives at the Kremlin and answered questions about the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Putin pointed out that what Russia seeks is not to turn the flywheel of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, but to end the war that started as early as 2014 after the coup provoked by the United States from outside.

Putin said that all conflicts will be resolved through negotiations in some way, and sooner or later all parties to the conflict will negotiate, and Russia has never refused to negotiate. Putin also said that the increased combat tempo in special military operations has led to battle losses. Russia’s goal is not to accelerate the Russia-Ukraine conflict, but to end it. Russia is committed to ending the conflict, and the sooner the better.

Putin pointed out that Russia consumes a large amount of military reserves, but it is very different from the Ukrainian military industry sector, and Kyiv will soon have no weapons reserves.

Regarding whether the United States is getting more involved in the situation in Ukraine, Putin said that this issue should be looked at more broadly and deeply. The United States has long been involved in this process, intervening in Soviet and post-Soviet space affairs.

Putin said that the Patriot missile system in the United States is very old, we have ways to deal with it, and we will also attack the Patriot air defense system. “Now they say they can give the Patriots to Ukraine. Well, fine, give it and we’ll take the Patriots too.”

The day before, the U.S. government announced that the U.S. would provide Ukraine with military assistance worth $1.85 billion, including the Patriot air defense missile system.

As for the gas price cap, Putin said that this is an attempt of administrative regulation, and if this violates Russia’s contract, we reserve the right to respond. In the case of imposing price caps, Russia may not honor Gazprom’s agreement.

He said that the gas price cap will not bring any benefits to the gas industry, the same is true of the oil price cap, and the price cap will not cause any damage to the Russian economy.

Regarding the bombing of the Nord Stream pipeline, Putin pointed out that those who bombed the Nord Stream pipeline wanted Russia to supply natural gas to Europe through Ukraine, and this terrorist act involved state actors.

Putin also mentioned that a presidential decree will be signed on December 26 or 27, announcing countermeasures against the West’s price cap on Russian oil, and a State of the Union address will be delivered early next year.

On the same day, Putin also signed a presidential decree prohibiting Gazprom and its subsidiaries from conducting some business transactions with companies and individuals connected to countries that have unfriendly behaviors towards Russia and its citizens before October 1, 2023.