On December 22 local time, Russian President Vladimir Putin communicated with media representatives at the Kremlin and answered questions related to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Putin said that all conflicts will be resolved through negotiations in some way, and sooner or later all parties to the conflict will negotiate, and Russia has never refused to negotiate. Putin also said that the increased combat tempo in special military operations has led to battle losses. Russia’s goal is not to accelerate the Russia-Ukraine conflict, but to end it. Russia is committed to ending the conflict, and the sooner the better.

Regarding whether the United States is getting more involved in the situation in Ukraine, Putin said that this issue should be looked at more broadly and deeply. The United States has long been involved in this process, intervening in Soviet and post-Soviet space affairs.

Putin also mentioned that a presidential decree will be signed on December 26 or 27, announcing countermeasures against the West’s price cap on Russian oil, and a State of the Union address will be delivered early next year. (Headquarters reporter Wang Bin Zhang Yuyao Song Yao)

