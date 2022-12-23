original title:

Putin: Russia’s goal is to end Russia-Ukraine conflict

On December 22 local time, Russian President Vladimir Putin communicated with media representatives at the Kremlin and answered questions related to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Putin said that all conflicts will be resolved through negotiations in some way, and sooner or later all parties to the conflict will negotiate, and Russia has never refused to negotiate. Putin also said that the increased combat tempo in special military operations has led to battle losses. Russia’s goal is not to accelerate the Russia-Ukraine conflict, but to end it. Russia is committed to ending the conflict, and the sooner the better.

Regarding whether the United States is getting more involved in the situation in Ukraine, Putin said that this issue should be looked at more broadly and deeply. The United States has long been involved in this process, intervening in Soviet and post-Soviet space affairs.

Putin said that he will sign a presidential decree on December 26 or 27, announcing countermeasures against the West’s price cap on Russian oil. Putin said that the West’s practice of setting price ceilings on Russia’s seaborne oil exports has not caused any losses to the Russian oil and gas industry and enterprises. The sales price of Russian oil is roughly within the ceiling price set by the West. , Russia will consider whether to continue to perform the contract.

Putin also mentioned that he expects to deliver a State of the Union address early next year.

(Headquarters reporter Wang Bin Zhang Yuyao Song Yao)