Putin: Russia Supplies Nearly 10 Million Tons of Grain to Africa in First Half of the Year

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, July 29 (Xinhua) – Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on the 28th that Russia has significantly increased its food supply to African countries, with nearly 10 million tons of grain being supplied in the first half of this year alone.

Speaking at the plenary meeting of the second Russia-Africa Summit in St. Petersburg, Putin stated that Russia plans to supply African countries with 11.5 million tons of grain in 2022. The significant progress made in the first six months indicates that this goal is well on track.

Meanwhile, Putin outright refuted the West’s accusation that Russia is responsible for high global food prices. He pointed out that the monetary stimulus policies implemented by the West are to blame for the current situation. During his speech at the Russia-Africa summit, Putin criticized Western countries for obstructing Russia’s grain supply to African nations while hypocritically accusing Russia of creating problems in the global grain market.

The Second Russia-Africa Summit and Economic and Humanitarian Forum took place in St. Petersburg from July 27 to 28. During the summit, Putin announced that Russia would provide six African countries, including Burkina Faso, Zimbabwe, Mali, Somalia, the Central African Republic, and Eritrea, with free grain ranging from 25,000 to 50,000 tons as a humanitarian gesture.

Russia and Ukraine had previously signed an agreement with Turkey and the United Nations for the export of agricultural products at Black Sea ports in July last year. However, the agreement expired on the 17th of this month. Russia expressed dissatisfaction with the implementation of the agreement, citing Western sanctions as hindrances to the export of Russian agricultural products and chemical fertilizers in terms of settlement, transportation, and insurance. The Russian Foreign Ministry declared that the agreement would not be extended as it had been blatantly violated.

Moreover, Putin addressed the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. He stated that Russia respects the peace proposal put forward by the African side and is earnestly reviewing it. Putin reiterated that Russia is ready to negotiate with Ukraine but criticized Kiev for refusing to engage in dialogue.

Last month, a delegation of African countries, led by South African President Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa and representatives from Comoros, Zambia, Senegal, Egypt, and other nations, visited Ukraine and Russia. The delegation presented ten positions on the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that the conflict could only come to an end if Russia withdrew its troops from all parts of Ukraine. Putin, on the other hand, expressed Russia’s willingness to engage in constructive dialogue aimed at establishing peace based on the principles of justice and the legitimate interests of all parties.

Russian Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov confirmed that Putin will continue to hold discussions with African leaders regarding the Ukraine crisis.

