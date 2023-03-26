Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview on Russian television that the country will place so-called “tactical” atomic weapons in Belarus, which have a lower power and range than traditional nuclear bombs, generally defined as “strategic”. However, he did not specify how many nuclear weapons could be moved and when, if any, they would be transferred to Belarus, whose president Alexander Lukashenko is a very close ally of him.

In the interview, broadcast on the evening of March 25 by state television Russia 1Putin said he did not believe that placing weapons in Belarus, an allied country, would violate nuclear non-proliferation agreements, and cited the fact that the United States has nuclear weapons in several of its allies, including Italy. Putin added that some short-range Iskander missiles, which can be used to launch atomic bombs, are already in Belarus. However, the positioning of the weapons in Belarus will not take place before July, when the end of the construction work on a special structure is expected.

Oleksiy Danilov, secretary of the Defense Council of Ukraine, responded to Putin’s words by saying that Russia wants to make Belarus a “nuclear hostage”. Subsequently, the Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba asked that an extraordinary meeting of the UN Security Council, a body dedicated to maintaining peace and security at the international level, be organized “immediately”.

Adrienne Watson, spokeswoman for the United States National Security Council, the presidential body that deals with security and foreign policy, he said that there have been no indications suggesting that Russia is “preparing to use a nuclear weapon”. The possible movement of weapons, and even just the announcement of wanting to do so, are a way to increase tension and pressure on the European countries bordering Belarus. In practice, however, nothing changes: even now certain missiles could arrive from Russia in any part of the world.

Russia has not controlled nuclear weapons outside its territory since 1996, the year in which, after the dissolution of the Soviet Union, weapons in other former Soviet countries (such as Belarus, Kazakhstan and the Ukraine) were brought back to Russia.

In February, at the end of his long speech to the nation, Putin announced the suspension of Russia’s participation in the New START treaty (Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty), which had been in force since 2011 with the United States and had the objective of monitoring mutual nuclear weapons. The treaty between the United States and Russia was last renewed in 2021 and is scheduled to expire in 2026. The suspension of Russia’s participation implies the end of the exchange of information regarding their respective arsenals. In fact, however, the treaty was already suspended, because mutual inspections between the two countries had stopped since 2019, first due to the problems related to the coronavirus pandemic, and then due to the growing tensions that had preceded the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

– Read also: What are “tactical” nuclear weapons?