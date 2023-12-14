Putin says Ukraine must accept peace on Moscow’s terms or be defeated

Russian President Putin threatens to use force in Ukraine if peace terms are not accepted, and reports military advances on all fronts.

During his annual end-of-year press conference, Russian President Vladimir Putin warned that if Ukraine does not agree to Russia’s terms for peace, Moscow will be forced to “resolve the problem by force.” He asserted that the objectives of the Russian invasion in Ukraine have not changed and spoke again of “demilitarization and denazification” of Ukraine. Putin also likened the invasion to a “civil war” between brothers and emphasized the historical ties between Russians and Ukrainians.

Putin also addressed the issue of military recruitment, stating that 486,000 people have already been recruited by the Russian army under contract this year, with no need for a new wave of mobilization. He highlighted that the situation in Ukraine is different from the conflict in Gaza, and reported that Russia is in contact with Egypt and Israel to discuss the possibility of opening a Russian hospital to help victims in Gaza.

Furthermore, Putin announced that Russia will increase the supply of equipment and medicine to Gaza at Israel’s request and highlighted his constant diplomatic contact with Turkish President Erdogan about the Gaza situation.

