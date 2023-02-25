The invasion ofUkraine it was only decided by Vladimir Putin and from a very narrow circle of his advisers, which did not include either the managers of the Kremlinnor the foreign minister Lavrov. And what in the plan of the Russian president was to be “a brilliant and relatively bloodless blitzkrieg” with the occupation of Kiev completed in a few days, it turned out to be “a swamp of historic proportions for Russia”. The reconstruction of the origin of the conflict in Ukraine appears today on Financial Times who, in a report that deals with the origins of the conflict, writes how the war arose from the decision of the Russian president and a few super-trusted men, without involving the entire leadership of Mosca.

“Around 1 in the morning on February 24, the Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov received a disturbing phone call – writes the British newspaper -. After months of preparing a force of invasion from 100 thousand men on the borders with the Ukraine, Vladimir Putin he had given the green light to the invasion. The decision made Lavrov totally by surprise”. A turning point that came just a few days after the initiative by Putin to poll “the members of its security council on the possibility of recognizing the two statelets in the Donbass (-) during a televised ceremony – but he had not communicated his true intentions to them”, writes the newspaper.

Thus, “all top executives of the Kremlin they only knew of the invasion when they saw it Putin declare a special military operation on television that morning”. During one meeting that same day with several oligarchs“where everyone was losing their minds” because they knew that the sanctions they would have hit them hard – one of those present told the newspaper – “one of the oligarchs he asked Lavrov come Putin could have planned such a huge invasion with such a small circle, so much so that most of the top officials of the Kremlin, the Russian economic cabinet and its business elite did not even believe that it was possible. ‘He has three advisers,’ he replied Lavrov. Ivan the Terrible. Peter the Great. And Catherine the Great’”.

Putinhowever, thought that the war in Ukraine would have resolved in a few days, with the almost immediate taking of Kiev. A scenario which, exactly one year after the beginning of the conflict, in addition to not having occurred, has led to the involvement of the Nato and ofEuropawhich they supply Kiev of military aid, and the deaths of hundreds of thousands of people, military and civilians. And where the declarations of escalation and continuation of hostilities currently prevail over the concreteness of peace negotiations. “According to Putin’s invasion plan – still continues the Financial Times -, Russian troops were supposed to capture Kiev in a matter of days in a brilliant and relatively bloodless blitzkrieg. Instead, the war turned out to be a quagmire of historic proportions for Russia.”