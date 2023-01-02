Home World Putin sends the first ship with hypersonic supermissiles to the Mediterranean
World

Putin sends the first ship with hypersonic supermissiles to the Mediterranean

by admin
Putin sends the first ship with hypersonic supermissiles to the Mediterranean

A historic mission, destined to raise the challenge in the Mediterranean by deploying the most modern missiles of all: the hypersonic Zircons. The frigate “Admiral Gorshkov” is preparing to sail from the deep north to the Strait of Gibraltar, in charge of an operation that the leaders of the Kremlin are presenting with unprecedented emphasis. The first to talk about it was Vladimir Putin himself, announcing the ship’s forthcoming departure on December 12: “I repeat it once again – he chanted during the meeting with the commanders of the armed forces: our Zircons are unrivaled in the world.”

See also  Fraudulent bankruptcy, Boris Becker sentenced to 2 and a half years

You may also like

Ambassador Lu Shaye accepts New Year’s interview with...

The spiritual testament of Benedict XVI – Vatican...

President Yoon Seok-yue of South Korea: All policy...

Embarking on a New Journey and Creating New...

Many places announced the investigation of the infection...

Qatargate, procedure started for the waiver of the...

U.S. Congressman: TikTok is a digital drug imported...

Qatargate: request for the waiver of immunity for...

Trump: Inflation is soaring, flights have been cancelled,...

Pope: We implore the intercession of Our Lady,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy