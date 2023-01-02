A historic mission, destined to raise the challenge in the Mediterranean by deploying the most modern missiles of all: the hypersonic Zircons. The frigate “Admiral Gorshkov” is preparing to sail from the deep north to the Strait of Gibraltar, in charge of an operation that the leaders of the Kremlin are presenting with unprecedented emphasis. The first to talk about it was Vladimir Putin himself, announcing the ship’s forthcoming departure on December 12: “I repeat it once again – he chanted during the meeting with the commanders of the armed forces: our Zircons are unrivaled in the world.”