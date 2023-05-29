Home » Putin sent a letter to Erdogan | Info
World

Putin sent a letter to Erdogan | Info

by admin
Putin sent a letter to Erdogan | Info

Vladimir Putin sent a letter to Erdogan after winning the presidential election in Turkey.

Source: Profimedia

Current Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogandeclared victory in the second round of the presidential elections held today in Turkey, and the citizens are celebrating in the streets. Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a letter to Erdogan in to whom he congratulates him on his victory. In the letter addressed to Erdogan it is written:

“Dear Mr. Erdogan, dear friend, please accept my sincere congratulations on your re-election as president. The victory in the elections is a natural result of your selfless work at the head of the Republic of Turkey, a clear proof of the Turkish people’s support for your efforts to strengthen state sovereignty and conduct an independent foreign policy. I highly appreciate your personal contribution to strengthening friendly Russian-Turkish relations and mutually beneficial cooperation in various fields. I want to confirm our readiness to continue constructive dialogue on current topics of the bilateral, regional and international agenda. We attach great importance to the consistent implementation of planned joint projects, primarily the construction of the Akuju nuclear power plant and the creation of a gas hub in Turkey. From the bottom of my heart, I wish you new successes in such a responsible activity as head of state, as well as good health and well-being. Sincere congratulations, Vladimir Putin.”

(WORLD)

See also  Oil, the IEA dissociates itself from the US plan on reserves. Ambiguous China on backing

You may also like

Željko Raljić at the head of GO SDS...

Laszlo Đere lost at Roland Garros to Rubljov...

Indian officials have been suspended pending investigation to...

Elections in Terni, the first day of the...

A tornado capsizes a boat with 23 tourists...

MUP RS tactical exercise Turjak 2023 | Info

Chinese representative: China firmly opposes Japan’s unilateral decision...

“More long-lived than Ataturk, he will impose greater...

The turnout in Sicily remains low, at 7pm...

mondo na rolan garos | Sports

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy