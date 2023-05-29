Putin sent a letter to Erdogan | Info

Vladimir Putin sent a letter to Erdogan after winning the presidential election in Turkey.

Source: Profimedia

Current Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogandeclared victory in the second round of the presidential elections held today in Turkey, and the citizens are celebrating in the streets. Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a letter to Erdogan in to whom he congratulates him on his victory. In the letter addressed to Erdogan it is written:

“Dear Mr. Erdogan, dear friend, please accept my sincere congratulations on your re-election as president. The victory in the elections is a natural result of your selfless work at the head of the Republic of Turkey, a clear proof of the Turkish people’s support for your efforts to strengthen state sovereignty and conduct an independent foreign policy. I highly appreciate your personal contribution to strengthening friendly Russian-Turkish relations and mutually beneficial cooperation in various fields. I want to confirm our readiness to continue constructive dialogue on current topics of the bilateral, regional and international agenda. We attach great importance to the consistent implementation of planned joint projects, primarily the construction of the Akuju nuclear power plant and the creation of a gas hub in Turkey. From the bottom of my heart, I wish you new successes in such a responsible activity as head of state, as well as good health and well-being. Sincere congratulations, Vladimir Putin.”

