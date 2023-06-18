Putin showed the agreement with Ukraine from March 2022. | Info

Russian President Vladimir Putin today, at a meeting with leaders and representatives of the mission of African countries in St. Petersburg, showed the initialed draft of the contract with Ukraine, which was prepared in March 2022 in Istanbul.

Source: Profimedia

“We did not agree with the Ukrainian side that this contract would be confidential, but we never presented it or commented on it. The draft contract was initialed by the head of the negotiating group from Kiev, here is his signature,” Putin said, putting the document on display for representatives of the African mission , Tas reported.

Putin pointed out that it is called Agreement on Permanent Neutrality and Guarantees for the Security of Ukraine.

“It is about the guarantees that the President of the Republic of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa spoke about, which are listed in 18 points and concern the armed forces and other things, everything is specified – down to military equipment and personnel,” Putin said.

He stated that, in accordance with those agreements, Russian troops were withdrawn from the area around Kiev, but “the Ukrainian authorities, as their owners usually do, threw all that into the dustbin of history”.

“Where are the guarantees now that they will not continue to reject other agreements, but even in these conditions, we have never refused to negotiate”Putin pointed out.

The header of the document shown by Putin indicates that it is a draft dated April 15, 2022.

Paragraph 1 of Article 1 states that “Ukraine undertakes to maintain its permanent neutrality, which is declared and contained in the Constitution of Ukraine”.

The next paragraph states that guarantor states recognize, respect and guarantee Ukraine’s status as a permanently neutral state and undertake to ensure respect for that status at the international level.

In return, Ukraine “undertakes not to carry out activities that would contradict the international legal status of permanent neutrality”, it is stated in paragraph 3 of the first article.

The list of guarantor countries is given in the preamble of the contract, and among them are Great Britain, China, Russia, USA and France.

According to the preamble, the Treaty on Permanent Neutrality and Security Guarantees of Ukraine was supposed to be signed by the guarantor countries, as well as by Russia and Ukraine.

The text then states that the signatories are convinced that securing the “permanent neutrality of Ukraine at the international legal level is part of the long-term goal of maintaining peace and security, including at the regional level”.

Another round of negotiations was held in Istanbul on March 29, 2022, after which the head of the Russian delegation said that For the first time, Moscow received from Kiev the principles of a possible future agreement fixed on paper.

He stated that, among other things, it contains commitments on Ukraine’s neutral, non-aligned status and its refusal to deploy foreign troops and weapons, including nuclear ones, on its territory.

After that, the Russian troops in the direction of Kiev and Chernihiv were withdrawn, and then the negotiations were interrupted and Kiev abandoned everything that was agreed and initialed in Istanbul, Putin said.

(FoNet)