Putin signs a legal treaty suspending the implementation of the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty to limit the number of nuclear arms

Russian President Vladimir Putin officially signed

suspension of treaty law

On February 28, local time, Russian President Vladimir Putin officially signed the law on Russia’s suspension of implementation of the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty. Russian Ambassador to the United States Antonov said on February 27 that the United States has been seriously violating the main provisions of the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty for many years.

According to relevant documents published on the Russian legal information website on February 28, Russia’s law suspending the implementation of the “New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty” will come into effect on the date of official publication, and the Russian President will decide when to resume implementation.

Previously, on February 21, when Putin delivered a state of the union address to both houses of parliament in Moscow, he announced that Russia would suspend the implementation of the “New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty” signed with the United States. The Russian State Duma, which is the lower house of parliament, and the Russian Federation Council, which is the upper house of parliament, unanimously passed a bill on Russia’s suspension of implementation of the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty on February 22.

Russian ambassador to the United States: the United States has seriously violated the main provisions of the treaty

According to the Russian Satellite News Agency, Russian Ambassador to the United States Antonov said on February 27 that Russia’s decision to suspend the implementation of the “New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty” is the only correct decision under the current situation. Antonov said that the United States has seriously violated the main provisions of the “New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty” for many years. The United States claims that some of its submarine-launched ballistic missiles and heavy bombers are not capable of nuclear strikes. By doing this, it illegally excludes more than 100 pieces of such weapons and equipment from the coverage of the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty. Russia will check this. Antonov said that in order to restore the full operation of the treaty, the United States must reconsider its anti-Russian policy.

Treaty limits the number of nuclear armaments

It is the only arms control treaty between the United States and Russia

The “New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty” was signed by the United States and Russia in 2010. It was originally valid for 10 years and was later extended to 2026. It is a key treaty between the two countries in the field of nuclear disarmament. Let’s take a look at the specific content of this treaty. Why did Russia announce the suspension of the treaty at this time?

The United States and Russia own more than 90% of the world‘s nuclear weapons, and the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty aims to limit the nuclear weapons equipment of the two countries. According to the treaty, the United States and Russia need to reduce the number of deployed intercontinental ballistic missiles, deployed submarine-launched ballistic missiles, and missiles carried on heavy bombers to 700, reduce the number of nuclear warheads to 1,550, and reduce the number of deployed nuclear warheads to 1,550. The number of deployed and undeployed launch vehicles is reduced to 800. In addition, the treaty also has a verification mechanism. The inspection teams of the United States and Russia can conduct short-notice inspections of each other’s nuclear facilities 18 times a year to confirm whether the other party has fulfilled the treaty.

Expert: Russia’s suspension of compliance is a warning to the West

The New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty, together with the Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty and the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty signed between the United States and the Soviet Union, are considered to be the three pillars of the international nuclear disarmament system. After the United States announced its withdrawal from the Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty and the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty, the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty became the only arms control treaty between the United States and Russia. Regarding Russia’s announcement to suspend its implementation of the “New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty”, experts believe that this is a warning that Russia was forced to issue under the pressure of the West.

Special commentator Su Xiaohui: At this time, when Russia talks about Russia’s moves under the New START, it is sending a warning signal to Western countries, not that Russia is going to start a new round of nuclear arms race. But what I hope the West sees is that when the West keeps pressing Russia, Russia will rebound. The situation could change dramatically if Russia is pushed into a corner. When releasing this information, (Russia) also hopes that the West will respond more to Russia’s demands.