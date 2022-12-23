Original title: Putin signed a presidential decree prohibiting Gazprom’s business dealings with companies or individuals in “unfriendly countries”

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a presidential decree on the 22nd, prohibiting Gazprom and its subsidiaries from conducting some business transactions with companies and individuals connected to countries that have unfriendly behaviors towards Russia and its citizens before October 1, 2023.

The Presidential Decree stipulates that if a foreign person has ties with countries that are hostile to Russian legal entities and natural persons (including if the foreign person has citizenship of these countries, his place of incorporation, main business activity or main place of profit is located in these unfriendly country), or is controlled by such persons, some business dealings with Gazprom and its subsidiaries are prohibited.

The prohibited business transactions are mainly aimed at the exploitation of natural gas and condensate from the Achimov deposit in the Urengoy oil and gas field, the exploitation of natural gas from the South Russian gas field, and related mining services in the above two areas. The Presidential Decree requires the Government of the Russian Federation to determine the maximum price and maximum amount of the above-mentioned oil and gas products and extraction services within 10 days. If unfriendly foreigners try to exceed the maximum price or maximum limit, the business will be banned before October 1, 2023. Prohibited.

