Putin attended the plenary meeting of the “Valdai” International Debate Club on October 27

Overseas Network, October 28th According to the TASS news agency, on October 27, local time, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the plenary meeting of the think tank “Valdai” International Debate Club that South Korea’s decision to provide Ukraine with weapons and ammunition will damage the relationship between the two countries.

Putin said that Russia and South Korea are still “friendly relations”, but Russia has learned that the South Korean government plans to provide weapons and ammunition to Ukraine. He then asked rhetorically, “If we resume military cooperation with North Korea, what will South Korea think? Will you be happy? I want to pay attention to that.”

According to Yonhap News Agency, the South Korean government has previously provided Uzbekistan with military supplies such as bulletproof helmets, tents, blankets, military rations, and camp beds, as well as medical supplies such as personal emergency kits and medicines, and has always said that it is difficult to provide weapons of destruction. (Liu Qiang from Overseas Network)

