Putin speaks to the nation and evokes civil war. “Prigozhin betrayed Russia out of ambition”

“We are fighting for the life and safety of our people. We must remain united and eliminate all differences. The situation in Rostov is difficult. I appeal to those who have been involved in this criminal adventure with deceit and threats. We will defend the people and the state from any internal betrayal”. That’s how he started out Vladimir Putin in his live televised address to the nation after a long night marred by the revolt of the Wagner mercenary militia. And it is right at the head of him, the former chef Yevgeny Prigozhin, which the Russian president addresses, branding his call for civil rebellion and a “march for justice” on Moscow as “terrorism”, a declaration of “war” in all respects. The Kremlin leader appeared to be in obvious difficulty and this is evident from the fact that he had to recognize the crucial role of the Wagner group in the war in Ukraine, so much so as to define them “heroes who liberated Donbass”. The troops of Prigozhin in fact, they have repeatedly proved to be strategic to allow the advance and control of Russia in the territories of the conflict and for Putin their revolt represents a far from secondary problem.

It is no coincidence that he has come to compare what happened in the past few hours to the Bolshevik revolution of 1917: “This blow was dealt to the Russian people in 1917 as well when he was fighting the First World War, when victory was practically stolen from him – said the Russian president -. The Civil War, Russians killing Russians, brothers killing brothers. The various political adventurers have taken advantage of this situation. We will not allow such a situation to happen again.” And again, he points the finger at the leader of the mercenaries in the hope of splitting the rioters’ front: “Prigozhin betrayed Russia out of ambition. The actions that divided our unity are, in fact, the denial of our people, of our comrades in arms who are now fighting at the front, this is a stab in the back for our country and our people.

The speech of the Kremlin’s number one towards the former loyalist is harsh: “What we are facing is a betrayal. Self-interest has led to the betrayal of our country and the cause that our armed forces are fighting. All those who have chosen the path of betrayal will be punished and will be held accountable. The armed forces have received the necessary orders. Our response will be tough, I will defend the Constitution. I ask you to stop this criminal action. We will prevail, we will be the strongest,” she concluded. Threats from which all the fragility of Putin’s position transpires, who feels his security wavering and now finds himself having to fight on two fronts, the Ukrainian one and this internal one, with the awareness that the Russian army is already suffering and that the Wagner played a decisive role in the advance into the Ukraine.

