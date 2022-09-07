Listen to the audio version of the article

MOSCOW – «We have lost nothing, and we will lose nothing. The main result (of the military operation in Ukraine, ed) is a strengthening of our sovereignty, of our country from within ». Vladimir Putin has chosen the Asian Vladivostok, in the Russian Far East, to launch his attack on what we here call the “collective West”: if sanctions ever succeed in convincing him to come to terms with Europe and the United States, that day appears far away.

And to those who try to read the extent of an inevitable crisis in the economic trend, the president opposes his own official truth: isolating Russia, he told the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, “is impossible”. A futile and aggressive attempt that is destroying the global economy and will fail, Putin is convinced that confidence in the dollar, euro and pound is also failing. The future, in any case, is Asia.

“Russia will no longer supply oil and gas to those Western countries that will impose a price cap on Russian energy,” added Putin. “We will not deliver anything if it is contrary to our interests, in this case economic. Neither gas, nor oil, nor coal. Anything”.

“We will reject everything that harms and hinders us – warned Putin -. We will accelerate the pace of development, because today development can only be based on sovereignty. Every step will go in the direction of a strengthening of this sovereignty ». Reasons behind what here in Moscow must be called a “special military operation”: on February 24, Putin said in Vladivostok, Russia “hasn’t started anything”. Rather, it tried to carry out what started in 2014 “in aid of the population of Donbass. It is our duty, and we will carry it out to the end ».

In Moscow, thousands of kilometers away, a poster hanging at the tram stop shows a hand extended towards that of a child: «For Russia! For the children of Donbass! ». But from the capital, Ukraine appears very far away. Both the conflict and the impact of the sanctions seem to remain under the radar, in a normality that is known to be deceptive, as if waiting for a blow that everyone knows will come, but whose dimensions are still too early to guess. In the same way, beyond the certainties flaunted by Putin, it will take time to understand to what extent local production will be able to cover what can no longer be imported from “hostile” countries.